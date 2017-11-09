‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jordan And Chelsea’s Shady Past Revealed, Questions Future With Nick

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will get some shocking news during the week of November 13. Nick knew his girlfriend, Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan), had a shady past but never expected her to be a scam artist.

According to Soap Central, Nick will find out something that calls him to question his relationship with Chelsea. Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) has been digging into Jordan Wilde’s (Darnell Kirkwood) shady past to find something she can use against him. However, Chelsea’s past will be uncovered, and it will be tough for Nick to ignore.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea and Jordan used to steal from elderly ladies. It will be a scoop that will not only ruin Jordan’s career but could cost Chelsea her relationship with Nick. He knew Chelsea had done things in her past that she was not proud of. However, he never imagined that she was capable of ripping off old ladies and running away before the police caught her.

In Nick’s eyes, this may be too much for him to bear. He wonders what else he may not know about her. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he considers Chelsea might not be the right person for him, suggesting she may not be a good role model for his daughter, Faith.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea gets upset by Nick’s questions and asks him if they still have a future together. When Nick admits he isn’t sure how he feels about her, Chelsea storms off. Chelsea feels the walls closing in and decides to take a walk to calm down. Chelsea’s reaction to Nick’s questions threw him off. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick just wanted her to be honest and explain how she could have participated in such a horrible con. He was taken aback by her excuses and her attempt to rationalize her behavior.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea fumes that Nick judged her so harshly. She thinks she deserves to have a partner that accepts her, warts and all.

Will Nick and Chelsea break up?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]