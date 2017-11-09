Harry Potter’s Version Of ‘Pokemon Go’ Is Finally Happening, Niantic Labs Developing AR Game For Real

Pokemon GO has been a huge a success and it was reported that its creator, Niantic Labs, is developing a follow-up game and it will be a Harry Potter-inspired augmented reality game.

According to TechCrunch, the upcoming AR game is called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and many are guessing that it will be as successful as the worldwide popular augmented reality game, Pokemon GO. Niantic Labs teamed up with Warner Bros. Interactive to produce it and will be released in 2018.

Gamers have been waiting for the Harry Potter AR game since last year when it was rumored to become available at the height of Pokemon GO’s massive popularity. At that time, one gaming company was even reported to have already acquired the rights to produce the much-awaited HP game. However, the news was subsequently disproved and no such game was ever released.

But this time, it finally happened as it was announced that the app is now official. However, details about the new Harry Potter: Wizards Unite game are still limited. Only the title and release timeframe are available at the moment.

This will be a good gameplay since the Harry Potter movie series have huge followers that would be happy to use the spells and magic moves in the real world as they roam different locations to play.

With the Pokemon GO version of the HP, players are expected to go around places and collect something like the potions and the likes. They may also be fighting with evil forces and may need to guard and defend any of the four Houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry that they belong to.

Likewise, it will use state-of-the-art AR technology on mobile phones so players can see the real world through a wizarding world lens. As posted on Pottermore website, the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite encourages gamers to step outside with their smartphones, search for magical creatures and explore local surroundings to experience various adventures.

Definitely, the exploration part of the game would be more exciting as the movie version has a lot of interesting places and items that would surely be used in the gameplay. Of course, players will also get to meet up with iconic Wizard characters along the way.

Finally, the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is being developed by Niantic Labs and Warner Bros. Interactive but it will be released under new label Portkey Games, the publisher J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world-inspired games.

