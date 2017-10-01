Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell’s Honeymoon Location Revealed

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were spotted enjoying their honeymoon late last week, and the couple wasn’t alone.

Joseph Duggar, 22, and Kendra Caldwell, 19, tied the knot on September 8, but the newlyweds have managed to keep the location of their honeymoon a secret until recently. On Friday, the Athens Walks Instagram page spilled the beans on one of the places the couple visited during their first romantic getaway as husband and wife. In the tour company’s social media snapshot, Joseph and Kendra are pictured strolling the streets of Athens, Greece, with a tour guide from Athens Walks. The couple’s days of chaperoned dates are over now that they’re married, but they aren’t spending their honeymoon alone; the Counting On camera crew accompanied them on their trip to Greece.

According to the caption on the Athens Walks Instagram photo, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were on a “food tour.” The newlyweds likely worked up quite the appetite as they spent four hours taking in the sights, smells, and tastes of areas in Athens that are popular with tourists, including Monastiraki Square, the bustling shopping district located in the heart of the city. Joseph and Kendra also got a crash course on the city’s culinary history while visiting the Athens Central Market (Varvakios Agora).

According to the Athens Walks website, Joseph and Kendra’s tour also included stops at pastry shops, cafes, specialty food shops, and bakeries. Some of the many foods and drinks they were invited to stop and sample included homegrown Greek coffee, pie, cheese, Greek yogurt, organic olive oil, honey, and loukoumades (Greek donuts) drizzled with sweet syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon and walnuts.

Joseph Duggar likely sampled the coffee because he and Kendra are big fans of the bitter brew; as People reports, the couple even served cups of java at their wedding reception. However, the Athens Walks samples included another drink that he and Kendra likely did not taste: local wine. While Joseph and Kendra are both old enough to legally drink alcoholic beverages in Greece, Bustle reports that the entire Duggar family has “chosen to abstain from alcohol regardless of age.” Kendra has said that her family’s beliefs are very similar to those of the Duggars, making it equally as unlikely that she tried the wine.

Joe and Kendra are married!!????????????????See a message from the sweet couple on our website! •link in the bio• A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Joseph Duggar isn’t the only member of his family who decided to include a food-related activity in his honeymoon itinerary. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo took a cooking class during their Australian honeymoon, while Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth learned to make Swiss chocolate during their trip to Switzerland. Joy-Anna and Austin’s honeymoon episode of Counting On hasn’t even aired yet, so it may be awhile before fans of the TLC reality series get to find out whether Joseph and Kendra’s Grecian honeymoon also included the cooking class offered by Athens Walks.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]