‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Reminisces About Molly’s Wedding, Shares 5 Never-Before-Seen Photos

It’s been almost a couple of months since Moly Jo Roloff got married but her sister-in-law Tori thinks of it lovingly like it happened only yesterday.

Tori posted a series of photos on her Instagram account, which showed some of the most memorable moments at the wedding. Tori included a short note to show her appreciation and fond thoughts to Molly.

Tori said that it was a “true honor” to be Molly Jo’s matron of honor. Tori also said that she loves her “seestor,” who she described as “such a beautiful bride,” so much and that she’s happy for Molly and her husband, Joel Silvius.

Tori also said that she got to enjoy some dancing with Isabel Rock, Jacob’s girlfriend, and thanked Molly for the rare opportunity.

The first photo is a beautiful shot of Tori and Molly sharing a very affectionate hug. The second photo is also of Tori and Molly with a background of tall trees and the sun peeking through. This time the two are standing close to each other and smiling at the camera with each holding a bouquet of flowers.

The next photograph is of Tori holding a phone in her right hand and the microphone on her left. One of her followers speculated that the photo shows Tori reading her speech off her phone. Molly also posted a photo of her with husband Zach and their son Jackson, who was wearing a bowtie.

Finally, Tori also shared a funny photo of herself letting it all out on the dance floor, as she mentioned in the caption. Tori is joined by Izzy and the two didn’t shy away from showing off their dance moves and wacky faces. The camera also caught the bride’s mother Amy, standing (or dancing) behind Tori and looking straight at the lens. Behind Amy is her boyfriend, Chris Marek.

Molly Jo, Matt and Amy’s only daughter, married Joel in an intimate wedding on August 5 at the Roloff Farms. The whole Roloff clan was there to show some love and share the momentous event with Molly. Even Jacob, who’s had some issues with the rest of the Roloff family, was in attendance. In fact, he gamely posed with Molly and the rest of his family. He even shared a heartfelt post about Molly.

Fans of the Little People, Big World were all praises for the photos Tori shared. One follower said that Tori looked a lot like Isla Fisher, the actress known for such films as Wedding Crashers, The Great Gatsby, Now You See Me, and Definitely, Maybe.

Tori also got a lot of compliments for the dress she wore to the wedding. Many were also envious with the bond between Tori and her sisters-in-law. Of course, most of the comments congratulated Molly and praised her for how beautiful she was on her wedding day.

To see all five photographs, simply hover the cursor over the first photo above and click on the arrow sign. You can also check them out here.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]