Figment Rumored To Get His Own Funko Pop Vinyl Figure In Time For 35th Anniversary Of Epcot

The details for Epcot’s 35th anniversary have been revealed as well as a lot of the merchandise, but there may be one surprise item that rumors are flying around about. Everyone knows that the true icon of Epcot is the lovable purple dragon named Figment and they are always crazy about any merchandise that may show his cute little face. Well, prepare for one of the coolest things yet as he’s getting his own Funko Pop Vinyl figure in less than a week.

A ton of Disney characters have their own Funko figure, but Figment has yet to see himself in small Pop Vinyl form. That is all about to change and the new release is expected to be an in-park exclusive which guests will be able to find at Epcot on or around Oct. 1, 2017, which happens to be the date of the 35th anniversary.

According to DisKingdom, new information has leaked out regarding the Figment Pop Vinyl figure and it appears as if it will only be available at Epcot to start. While it could branch out to other Walt Disney World locations, that all depends on if there are any of them left once the initial rush takes place.

Figment is coming soon for the Epcot’s 35th anniversary. (Celebration is on 10/01) I believe on the right are the locations to get it. pic.twitter.com/nZ2hLZQmL2 — Funko Pop Nerds (@FunkoPopNerds) September 24, 2017

This $19.99 figure looks as if it will be available at four locations upon its initial release at Epcot and they are:

MouseGear in Future World

Disney Traders/Port of Entry in World Showcase

World Traveler at the International Gateway

Now, this wasn’t the first hint that Figment would get his own Funko Pop Vinyl figure, but it is the first time anyone has seen it completed. During the summer, an early look at the Disney Parks exclusive was making the social media rounds.

Figment Funko Pop is on its way, presumably a Disney Parks exclusive. Imagine that. pic.twitter.com/8exUvme5Sz — Ed (@Pluchiot) July 24, 2017

There are the popular Funko Pop Vinyls in the Disney family, and then, there are the incredibly hard-to-get popular characters and Figment will be one of them. The same could be said for Orange Bird who made his debut back on Sept. 8 and sold out almost immediately that morning. A lot of different merchandise will be available for purchase on the 35th anniversary of Epcot, but Figment’s Funko Pop is going to be one of the items that flies off store shelves the quickest.

