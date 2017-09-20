Three New Characters Are Coming To ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ Multiplayer This Year

Over the next couple of months, three new characters are coming to the co-op multiplayer mode of Mass Effect: Andromeda. The Human Artificer, the Human Commando, and the Human Guardian will be added to the online mode soon. A new weapon, called the semi-automatic Sovoa rifle, will also be added to the list of potential loot in the multiplayer option.

In addition to the three new characters and the new weapon, new APEX missions will be introduced to the co-op multiplayer. Mass Effect: Andromeda players can expect the first new character in October, with the other two arriving in November. As usual, players can unlock the characters by opening packs with random content. As noted on the game’s official site, there are “no planned patches” for the multiplayer, but developers will consider quality-of-life changes.

The Human Artificer will be added in October equipped with Invasion, Cryobeam, and a Remnant VI ally. In November, Mass Effect: Andromeda players can find the Human Commando within packs. The Commando uses Warp, Singularity, and Turbocharge to defeat foes. Finally, the Guardian will likely be released in November as well. The Guardian uses Shield Boost to protect squad members while utilizing Backlash and Warp to dispense enemies.

Players can unlock these new characters by buying packs in multiplayer. Packs are bought with in-game currency earned after completing a multiplayer session. The co-operative multiplayer mode in Mass Effect: Andromeda has expanded with several new characters, weapons, and items since the game’s release.

Both characters and weapons are unlocked by purchasing these packs with in-game currency, or players can choose to purchase packs with real-world money. As the Inquisitr reported, Mission Funds are another currency earned through the multiplayer and Strike Teams. Players can use Mission Funds to outright purchase experience boosters, other special items like limited-time random character unlocks, and more. Strike Teams can be managed in the single-player or the multiplayer modes of the game.

The single-player for Mass Effect: Andromeda is no longer being updated according to the BioWare Blog. New characters and items coming to the multiplayer mode will keep the multiplayer fresh, though. There is even a limited-time N7 Day mission planned for the Mass Effect: Andromeda multiplayer.

