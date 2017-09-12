Anfisa Arkhipchenko’s Job Revealed As She Rekindles Romance With Jorge Nava

The 90 Day Fiancé tell-all special was filled with reveals surrounding Anfisa and Jorge’s romance. Many fans wonder what Anfisa does for a living with the webcam rumors and if she really has a job. Jorge has asked her to get a job on the series, and he hinted at what has been rumored about Anfisa’s dark past on the internet.

In 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tell-all Episode Part III, Jorge accuses Anfisa of cheating on him, which she denies. Jorge also reveals that Anfisa is physically violent to him and insinuated that she was only good to him so that he would pay for her breast implants.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko smiles and says that the accusations are very low of him. Jorge then claims that she cheated on him. He explains that he went through her text messages while she was sleeping and found a thread of messages she exchanged with another man. Anfisa denies cheating and says that Jorge is making it up. He then threatens to show the text messages to the 90 Day Fiancé producers, according to All About The Tea.

Jorge then brings up Anfisa’s job. He baits her to tell the cameras what she does for a living. Anfisa insists that she does not have a job, but Jorge wants her to confess. Anfisa then walks away without revealing what she does.

When Jorge asks the host what she thinks Anfisa does for a living, based on her appearance, she responds “she could be a teacher, she could be a baker.”

There have been pictures and videos circulating the internet that reveal that Anfisa worked as a webcam stripper and some have claimed that this is how Jorge met her. Jorge refused to confirm whether Anfisa worked as a webcam model.

Despite announcing on 90 Day Fiancé that they are no longer together, Jorge and Anfisa have signed with talent agent and CEO of DWE Talent, David Weintraub, for management and representation as a couple.

Jorge has struggled financially due to the demands Anfisa makes for luxury items, such as expensive handbags and holidays. Some fellow cast members and fans have accused Anfisa of being a gold digger while some criticisms have also been thrown at Jorge for not being able to see through it.

