The family and students of Laura Wallen, a well-liked Maryland high school teacher, are fearing for her safety this week after the 31-year-old woman who is four months pregnant failed to show up for work on the first day of school, Tuesday, September 5. But her family last heard from Walden a day earlier, on Monday, when she left them a text message that was so alarming, they felt they had to call the police, according to a report by The Baltimore Sun newspaper.

She was last spotted at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday at her condominium residence, where she lives by herself, in Olney, Maryland, a suburb about 20 miles north of Washington, D.C., according to WRC-TV. About an hour later, she sent what her family described as the “troubling” text. And that was the last they heard from her.

Neither the family nor police have revealed what that text said. Wallen is such a popular teacher that last year she was named Wilde Lake High School Senior Class Teacher of the Year.

Police have now searched her condo looking for any indication of what might have happened to the pregnant woman, but if they found any evidence, that has not been revealed either. But on Saturday, police announced that they had located Wallen’s SUV, a black Ford Escape, at Gramercy Place in Columbia, Maryland, not far from where Wilde Lake High School is located and near a local mall, according to a report by WJZ TV in Baltimore.

Missing teacher Laura Wallen's SUV found, police source tells @nbcwashington Live report at 6 pic.twitter.com/YsOWaBT3ec — Kristin Wright (@kwrightnbc4) September 8, 2017

While neighbors have reported seeing investigators searching through dumpsters and canvassing the Olney neighborhood with flyers bearing Wallen’s photograph, police have so far refused to release any details of their investigation in Wallen’s disappearance, or whether they believe the pregnant woman may have met with foul play.

The following video news report by WBAL TV in Baltimore contains further details on the Laura Walden disappearance and investigation.

#WJZ Exclusive Video: Pregnant teacher Laura Wallen's SUV found but police say she's still missing @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/ObxJcynCV1 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 8, 2017

Wallen is described as a white woman having blonde hair and blue eyes, standing five-feet-five-inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. Students at Wilde Lake High were informed of her disappearance on Tuesday and have posted pictures and notes around the classroom where she teaches social studies classes, as messages of support.

Montg. Co. Police outside home of missing pregnant teacher, Laura Wallen. They spent time inside condo, searching for clues. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/qx0Ca5pQwn — Keith Daniels Fox45 (@KeithDFox45) September 8, 2017

“She told me about her pregnancy and how tired she was. She hung her sonogram up on the refrigerator and she wouldn’t tell me what she was having, but she was telling me she was excited, and she was ready for another school year,” one former student, Saquan Maxwell, told a Baltimore TV station.

