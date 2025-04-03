4-Year-Old’s Tragic Last Words Before Her Father Murdered Her Will Break Your Heart!

The Watts family murders that took place in 2018 had shaken Frederick, Colorado as Chris Watts had murdered his 34 years old pregnant wife, Shanann and also killed their two daughters, Bella and Celeste, 4 and 3 years old, respectively. The father of two had killed his wife by strangulation and buried her in a shallow grave near an oil site, and he strangled both of his daughters as well and dumped them in oil tanks.

Though initially he insisted that he knew nothing about the disappearance of all three of his family members, he eventually confessed to the crimes and that is when he provided some chilling insight into how his daughters, especially the 4-year-old one had responded to his actions that day.

The father of two told the law enforcement officials that after he had dumped his wife’s body, he came back to his van where his two daughters were sitting and then he strangled the younger one, Celeste with her blanket. He then dumped her body in an oil tank and after he came back for Bella, the little girl asked “Is the same thing gonna happen to me as Cece?” Chris told the authorities that this question haunts him everyday along with the fact that she kept screaming “Daddy, no!” as he continued suffocating her till she was dead, as per The Mirror.

Talking about how he committed the crimes, Chris said that he did not have any control over his actions and it was like everything had already been pre-decided and he just followed through. Before he killed his pregnant wife, she had come to know of his affair and threatened her that she would not let him meet their kids.

Following this, as Chris proceeded with strangulating her, she apparently did not try to stop him. Chris said, “Every time I think about it, I’m just like, did I know I was going to do that before I got on top of her? It just felt like there was already something in my mind that was implanted that I was gonna do it and when I woke up that morning it was gonna happen and I had no control over it.”

Just when he was murdering his wife, Bella had walked into the room and asked him what was going on. He told her that their mother was not feeling well. Eventually, after killing her, as he tried to carry her body, he failed and ultimately had to drag her down the stairs. This scared Bella even more as she started crying and asked, “What’s wrong with mommy?”

Chris however did not pay much attention to the child after keeping his dead wife’s body in his truck, he came back and by that time Celeste had also woken up. As the father put them inside his truck, Bella had asked again about the well being of their mother.

Given the gravity of Chris’ crimes, he was given five life sentences, among which three were to be served consecutively and he never would get parole.