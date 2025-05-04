4-Year-Old Alabama Girl Found Drunk at School, Sent to ICU—Parents Demand Answers

Parents send their kids to daycare and school in hopes they’ll be taken care of. This is the trust they put in the school authorities for their kids. In a shocking news, the parents of a 4-year-old girl in Alabama were called to the school to pick up their kid.

Children consuming alcohol and nearly dying from it has been common. That’s why schools and parents need to be careful.

They didn’t know the gravity of the situation when they were called. Mary Singleton, the girl’s mother, tells how they were called just a few minutes before other kids were dismissed from the school. The girl’s father, Albert Singleton, could not believe he had to carry his daughter out of the school.

He was disheartened looking at his daughter’s condition. Their daughter was not at all responsive and appeared limp at the school’s nurse’s office.

Alabama parents want answers after their 4-year-old got drunk at school https://t.co/bTVYSX2H57 pic.twitter.com/PdvUUxk3cO — The Independent (@Independent) May 3, 2025

They were shocked to see her in that condition. Mary said their daughter was lifeless and heavy. The teachers told her to take her to the emergency hospital. Her condition was quite serious as she was not moving at all.

Her parents took her to the Children’s and Women’s Hospital at the earliest where she stayed 2 days in ICU. The doctors told the parents that she consumed a lot of ethanol (ethyl alcohol). Her blood alcohol level was 0.29, which is even more than the permissible limit for adults to drive. That suggests how much alcohol she must have consumed to reach that state.

They also shared her toxicology reports with WALA to confirm the condition. Till now, it hasn’t been figured out how she got access to an alcoholic substance with that much ethanol content in it.

🇺🇸 KINDERGARTNER SHOWS UP SOBER, LEAVES SCHOOL DRUNK — PARENTS FURIOUS An Alabama 4-year-old somehow got hammered at school — yes, you read that right. She had a blood alcohol level of 0.29 (that’s 4x the adult DUI limit) and was so out of it, her mom found her “slobbering at… pic.twitter.com/hsAel9gQRI — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 3, 2025

Maybe she was not supervised and gained access to something hazardous. As we know ethanol is present in several common things such as perfume, skin care, cleaning products, and sanitizer. Consuming all this is lethal to health. The child is very lucky to be alive, as consuming all this may even make an adult sick.

The girl went home from the hospital on Wednesday after two days. After her treatment, she’s doing better, but the cause of the incident has not been figured out yet. Netizens have had different reactions to this news. One speculated she may have drunk hand sanitizer. One of them commented sarcastically about how she should have stayed away from the teacher’s water bottle.

Currently, the police are conducting the investigation to solve the mystery. However, they have not yet provided any statement. Hopefully, they can figure out the issue so that it doesn’t happen with any child again.