21-Year-Old Student Suffers Heart Attack After Taking Popular Study Drugs—Now She’s Warning Others About the Risk of Addiction

In yet another shocking case of using high doses of prescribed drugs without supervision, a woman, now 34, recalled how she suffered a heart attack at 22 for using ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) medications like Adderall and Ritalin to stay awake and productive. Mandi Masterpole first experimented with stimulants at 17, but with time and age, the usage only increased as she used it to cope with her social life, her job at daycare, and her studies.

She became dependent on what was colloquially referred to as “legal speed.” Masterpole described the effects of these stimulants, which are being highly used amongst people to boost energy and increase ‘the feel good factor.’ She said, “I remember my eyes lighting up; the colors seemed to be brighter. Everything seemed to be bright.” Furthermore, Mandi added that at the peak of her drug dependency, she would use up to four times daily, rapidly spending $600 on pills.

As per The Mirror, back in her 20s, whenever Mandi was high on drugs, she claimed she felt like she was in heaven. She added that since he didn’t have to sleep, she could utilize the time to study and do her college work and go to work the next morning, which would not be possible if she followed her normal routine. Other side effects of pills like adderall include decreased appetite, stomach ache, and nervousness.

Horror struck through, and things became hard for Mandi Masterpole as her addiction to the ADHD drugs increasingly grew. While she was juggling a lot of responsibilities because of her high doses, an unexpected pregnancy at 21 changed her course. “I was at my worst probably right before I got pregnant,” she expressed. Adding that being pregnant was a good time for her to straighten her life and stop the drugs.

Mandi could successfully cut down on the use of the ADHD pills and focus on the well-being of her unborn child. This decision helped her immensely, and Mandi had a smooth pregnancy. However, as they say, sometimes we still pay the price for our old mistakes. Mandi had several complications during her birth, and the new mama faced severe complications during childbirth, suffering from chest pains, leading to two cardiac arrests.

As per the doctors at the hospital, her heart had been affected and had become weak from the high doses of pills. Combined with the mismanagement of her type 1 diabetes treatment. In Mandi’s words, as per The Mirror, it was, “Everything was just eating at my heart pretty much, and then when I went into labor, my heart just blew out.”

Eventually, at 22, Madi was placed on life support for a week before doctors implanted a mechanical heart pump through a surgical procedure. Later, Mandi received both a pacemaker and a defibrillator. That’s not the end. Now, at 34, Madi is placed on the waiting list for a heart transplant.

Sadly, the young woman’s mobility is not restricted by the wheelchair after the heart attack. Doctors have also asked her to cancel out the idea of having more children, as it could be fatal for her body. While Mandi Masterpole shared her sad story, which stemmed from drug addiction and finding a shortcut to living a happy life, she hopes to warn people about these ADHD pills and avoid them completely.

These kinds of stories bring to light why it’s repeatedly said that you should consult medical professionals before taking any drugs, whether in solid or liquid form. Please do not self-prescribe anything, and always check the labels on the bottles of these drugs. Educate yourself and your family, read articles, and do your research before taking a firm step.