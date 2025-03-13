20 Pro-Donald Trump Youngsters Took On 1 Progressive—The Outcome Was Abysmal!

In a recent video by Jubilee, actor and political activist Sam Seder sat down to debate 20 young supporters of Donald Trump or rather the MAGA camp and its ideologies. To the uninformed, Jubilee is a media company that brings together a panel of people from diverse backgrounds for discourses on social issues, but the conversation usually sets up 1 person against a large group.

Throughout the 90-minute-long episode, Sam Seder was visibly baffled by what the people had to say. One of the most notable instances from the debate was when a panelist called Sarah expressed her views on America, calling it a nation “rooted in European identity and Christian values.” Sarah claimed that the country has been a cultural “melting pot” only since the 1960s and that the term was synonymous with assimilation.

WATCH: “What’s the problem with xenophobic nationalism?”@SamSeder faced off with 20 young Republicans thanks to @jubileemedia — some jaw-dropping moments ensued. pic.twitter.com/Hh108T4Gtt — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 9, 2025

A rather bold statement that Sarah stood by during the discourse was, “I actually believe this liberal world order needs to be thrown away completely.” She opined that she didn’t think that “Trump is anywhere close to being a Christian nationalist” and that he was “definitely nowhere close” to being Conservative either. When asked by Seder whether the President wasn’t “xenophobic enough” for her, Sarah responded with a resounding no and went on to criticize Donald Trump’s H1B visa policies.

Another clip from the debate that has gone viral is a conversation that Sam Seder had with a panel member called Michael over Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) hiring. Michael seemed to believe that DEI only existed so that private organizations and government agencies could get tax cuts. While it looks like he was referring to the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, he seems to have the wrong idea of the eligibility criteria. The WOTC is applicable only when private companies hire veterans, individuals whose families are on benefits, and former felons.

Federal agencies can’t qualify for tax credits as they do not pay taxes. But, Michael claimed that they do receive tax cuts, and when Seder said they don’t, Michael retorted, “They don’t? They do. They absolutely do.”

This was the moment @SamSeder realized you just can’t get through to these people pic.twitter.com/5pH9ISu1jW — CHM (@refrmdemocracy.bsky.social) (@RefrmDemocracy) March 9, 2025

Yet another viral moment from the debate was when Seder debated a panelist named Ben. The duo had a back-and-forth over whether or not the ultra-wealthy should pay higher taxes and over the GOP potentially eliminating Social Security.

Ben openly disagreed with Sam Seder on “progressive taxation,” opining that he did not stand for raising the cap on Social Security payments. This primarily meant that Ben did not believe that people who earned more than $176,000 should pay over $6200 into Social Security annually.

These clips are phenomenal and @SamSeder is a saint because how do you sit across from someone defending billionaires paying into SS at the same literally amount that the rest of us do? pic.twitter.com/67OpkuhHlX — Geechi 🇵🇦 (@Geechi_Luciano) March 10, 2025

The clips from the debate have evoked responses from netizens, with one person writing, “Sam Seder Jubilee video is 1 man trying to explain to 20 people the sky is blue.” Another person’s post read, “I dare everyone to watch the Sam Seder Jubilee video and not come out the other end thinking half the country needs to be put into reeducation camps.”

“Watching the Sam Seder Jubilee video how are we supposed to live with these people?” a user exclaimed. A comment under the debate video on YouTube summarized the second-hand embarrassment that the masses were feeling. It read, “This was one of the most heartbreaking and embarrassing demonstrations of the decline of American education.”