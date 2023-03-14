These Stunning Celebs Turned Heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2023

While the celebrations continue for the winners of the 95th Academy Awards, we cannot miss the best-dressed celebrities who attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party set at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. From bold gowns to traditional embellished outfits, the red carpet was one show-stopping spot for all the attendees.

Vogue reported that the stars ditched their formal attires and got ready for a night of partying, dancing and free-flowing champagne. Style mavens could be seen wearing the latest from runways. Haute couture from Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela, Armani Privé, vintage Donna Karan, Gucci and Louis Vuitton dominated the fashion scene. Let us take a look at some of the stunning outfits from the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2023.

1. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Chrissy Teigen wore a sheer lime green flamenco dress with a high-slit and ruffled sleeve by Zuhair Murad. She paired the look with green pointed-toe heels. John Legend looked dapper in a black and white tux.

2. Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wore co-ordinating black outfits by Louis Vuitton. They appeared to channel the goth-inspired Adams Family style.

3. Riley Keough & Ben Smith

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Riley Keough wore a shimmery gold dress by Celine, and her husband looked handsome in a black blazer.

4. Michelle Yeoh

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Winner of the Best Actress award, Michelle Yeoh wore an elegant corset-style dress by Armani Privé that she accessorized with diamond jewels.

5. Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Kaia Gerber wore a glam silver dress with a thigh-high slit by Celine and Austin Butler looked dapper in a dramatic Saint Laurent suit.

6. Alexander Dreymon & Allison Williams

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon came in hand-in-hand, looking stunning and sleek. Williams wore a gold accented dress, while Dreymon posed handsomely in a velvet tux and black bow tie.

7. Gigi Hadid

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Gigi Hadid kept things minimal in a red Zac Posen gown with bare shoulders and puff sleeves.

8. Kate Hudson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Kate Hudson chose a striking pink ensemble from Tamara Ralph with dramatic pom-pom sleeves and a lengthy train.

9. Andrew Garfield

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Andrew Garfield chose a red blazer with a black tie and trousers.

10. Kylie Jenner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

The beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner wore a Maison Margiela black tinted gown with a large bow. She kept the makeup minimal and tied her hair in a sleek bun.

11. Hailee Steinfeld

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Hailee Steinfeld wore a charcoal strappy gown with an overcoat in the same color. Her makeup was minimal and her locks had subtle waves.

12. Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party together. While Rebel was in an all-golden attire, Ramona wore a creme sheer top with a long black skirt.

13. Brenden Fraser

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Best Actor winner, Brenden Fraser, looked the perfect gentleman in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

14. Eva Longoria

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Eva Longoria looked a vision in an all-black sheer bikini dress with a plunging halter neckline. She pulled back her gelled hair and glowed in minimal makeup.

15. Naomi Campbell

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Naomi Campbell wore a pierced Schiaparelli dress from the brand’s spring 2023 collection. Her attire featured a long high-waisted skirt with squared vanilla cream sequins and a matching bodice with two sculpted cups that hung on thin straps.

16. Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo made a rare public appearance on the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party wearing matching black ensembles. Prinsloo looked ravishing in a sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress.

17. Ana de Armas

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Ana de Armas looked gorgeous in an embroidered Louis Vuitton stained-glass style dress with strappy shoulders.

18. Jodie Turner & Joshua Jackson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Jodie Turner and Joshua Jackson graced the red carpet together. Joshua looked dapper in a velvet tuxedo, and Jodie complemented his style in a rusty black geometric patterned dress.

19. Kendall Jenner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Kendall Jenner wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier fish-scale styled dress with her hair in a messy coif.

20. Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz looked like the perfect couple in love. Klum wore a bejeweled mint dress accessorizing it with strappy heels while Kaulitz looked dapper in a black suit.