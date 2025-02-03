14-Time Grammy Winner Taylor Swift’s Awkward Red Carpet Moment at 2025 Grammys Goes Viral, Trends Globally

Taylor Swift walked the 2025 Grammy’s red carpet in an all-red look. The star’s interaction with the paparazzi left fans confused after a mishap. A lip reader later revealed what the singer told the photographers after she made a mistake.

Taylor Swift boasts a collection of a total of 14 Grammys. The ‘Eras Tour’ singer has been nominated 58 times across different categories. She was nominated for 6 awards in the 2025 Grammys. Her album The Tortured Poets Department was up for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The star walked away without any wins last night. Her video for the track Fortnight was nominated for the Best Music Video. The song was also nominated for Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year.

The Blank Space singer also got nominated for an award with her friend and fellow singer Gracie Abrams. Their song Us was in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Swift’s minor mishap with the paparazzi during her red-carpet appearance left fans wondering. The star walked the carpet as usual when she seemed to walk too far before realising it. In the clip, Taylor is seen walking back in the middle of the carpet so photographers can take her pictures.

What left fans wondering was what the star said to the paps that got drowned out due to the surrounding noise. Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed that the singer was heard reassuring the photographers as she retraced her steps. “I’ll turn and come back,” is what the star told the photographers, Hickling shared.

As for the outfit, Taylor seemed to be on theme on the red carpet with her monochromatic red look. The star stunned in a red Schiaparelli gown according to Marie Claire. The dress featured a corseted bodice and stopped at her thigh. The entire dress was embellished with ruby crystals. One of the singer’s shoulders was with a one-shoulder sleeves draped over it.

🚨 | TAYLOR SWIFT WILL BE PRESENTING THE AWARD FOR BEST COUNTRY ALBUM AT THE 2025 #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/fFdd2Svtmr — Eras Tour Updates (@erastourusa) February 3, 2025

The singer completed the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz. Taylor donned ruby red crystal drop earrings for the event. The look was tied together with a pair of Casadei. The 14-time Grammy winner opted for red strappy high heels for the occasion.

One of the details that caught fans’ attention was Taylor’s lipstick color. A few speculated online that the shade of red was a tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs who are playing in the Super Bowl next week. Which could in turn be taken as a tribute to Travis Kelce, her boyfriend.

PHOTO: Travis Kelce arriving with Taylor Swift to her studio in New York Wins the season opener Thursday, helps his girlfriend with her music Saturday pic.twitter.com/IKpxj8NjRc — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 8, 2024

The second detail that confirmed the tribute theory was a ‘T’ attached to the singer’s dress. The hem of Taylor’s dress featured an initial charm that rested on her thigh. Lorraine Schwartz shared that the particular design had been co-designed by Swift herself.

Fans also speculated that the dress could be a reference to one of Taylor’s songs titled Guilty as Sin? “What if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh,” the lyrics read.

Swift’s appearance comes after reports suggested that she is keeping her distance from Blake Lively. The two have been friends for years and even attended the Super Bowl together last year. According to an insider the singer a “step back” from her friend amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.