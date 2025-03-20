14-Hour-Old Baby Shot in the Womb—Horrific Details of the October 7 Massacre Released!

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of violence, including killing of children. Read at your own discretion.

The youngest victim of the October 7 massacre was an infant. A 14-hour-old baby was killed brutally, according to a recently released devastating report. Naama Abu Rashed, a Bedouin-Israeli, was in her mother’s womb when a Hamas terrorist shot her in the leg. Naama’s mom was on the way to the hospital when the terrorists opened fire on the civilians.

Doctors tried their best to save the infant who was born alive but unfortunately died of her wounds after 17 hours of pain, as per The Sun. The terrifying case is laid bare in the parliament’s Commission report on October 7. The report has been compiled by Tory peer historian Lord Andrew Roberts.

The chilling documents identify all 18 British nationals who were killed in the massacre for the first time. A 66-year-old British-Israeli, Rotem Kalderon who had not been publicly identified before was mentioned in the report as well. She was living in Kibbutz Be’eri and worked as a teacher. Her body lay dead and unidentified for 2 weeks after her home was attacked on October 7.

“This is a victory for my wife. The baby that was born brought my wife out of the trauma.” Did you know that the youngest victim of October 7th was just 14 hours old? Hamas shot at her mother’s stomach, while her parents, Sujood and Tripi, were on the way to the hospital to… pic.twitter.com/jq5aqO1JR9 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 19, 2025

The 51-year-old Nadav Popplewell was one of the British Nationals who were killed after being held hostage. His brother, Roi Popplewell, 54 was killed in his home. Lord Roberts released a tragic report to counter a campaign spreading disinformation. It was being led by Hamas and its sympathizers in the West.

The document has exact details of October 7 with “meticulous fact-checking precision” to “ensure it is never forgotten”. The historian said: “Hamas and its allies have sought to deny the atrocities, despite the ironic fact that much of the evidence for the massacres derives from film footage from cameras carried by the terrorists themselves”. “The present report has been undertaken to counter such pernicious views, and to lay down incontrovertible proof – for now, and for the years to come.”

The report states that almost 1,200 innocent people were killed in the massacre “in scenes of sadistic barbarism not seen in world history since the Rape of Nanjing in 1937.” Out of the victims, 73 per cent were civilians, with Naama being the youngest and 92-year-old Holocaust survivor being the eldest.

About 7,000 terrorists took part in the massacre, which spread across 55 different locations. The causes of death included burning, shooting, grenade explosions and asphyxiation. Corpses were also desecrated, including beheadings, mutilations and booby-trapping bodies with grenades. Dead bodies were held as hostages.

🚨A new parliamentary report into the October 7 massacre has revealed the youngest victim of the Hamas atrocity was a 14-hour Bedouin-Israeli baby shot in the leg while still inside her pregnant mother’s stomach. She was named Naama Abu Rashed. https://t.co/rF7Xs0z2Z8 — Sabrina Miller (@SabriSun_Miller) March 18, 2025

Labour MP Damien Egan and Tory MP Bob Blackman issued a joint statement responding to the document, “In an era where misinformation and denialism seek to obscure reality, the work of this Commission is crucial in preserving the integrity of historical fact. “The impact of October 7 is felt deeply in the United Kingdom, with 18 UK citizens among the victims.

“We stand in solidarity with all those affected and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and the fight against terrorism in all its forms.” They added: “This report will serve as an indispensable resource for policymakers, historians, and all those dedicated to ensuring that such horrors are never forgotten.”