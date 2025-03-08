$122K Secret Payments to Michelle Obama? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Rumor

Rumor has spread that former First Lady Michelle Obama has received $122,000 from the General Services Administration every month since 2009. It started to hit people’s eyes in early March 2025. A Snopes reader even asked about the truth of the matter.

For example, on Feb. 28, the Facebook page America named Love It or Leave It posted a meme reading, “Michelle Obama has been receiving a monthly payment from the GSA for $122,000 since 2009. Nobody seems to know why.” The post included a caption – “DOGE intends to find out,” reflecting on the new Department of Government Efficiency.

Based on this, rumors also surfaced on other Facebook pages, America’s Last Line of Defense and Reagan Was Right, and in an article from a website named The Dunning-Kruger Times, which features the headline “Michelle Obama Has Been Receiving a Monthly $122,000 Payment from the GSA Since 2009.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A newly uncovered General Services Administration (GSA) report has revealed that Michelle Obama has received $122,000 monthly from the federal government since 2009. While the payments were initially marked as “Services to the Nation,” a more profound investigation revealed the bizarre reasons behind the expense.

According to GSA officials, the payments were essential to maintaining American morale, and Michelle Obama was compensated for her “invaluable contributions to the well-being of the public.”

Now that Michelle Obama has finished lecturing America about evil, rich white people at the DNC It’s back to her $20 million dollar mansion in the lily-white Hamptons

Michelle has a net worth of $70 million, lives in a mansion in Martha’s Vineyard, received $750K for 1-hr speech,… pic.twitter.com/EeEyhZwNFP — SlavicFreeSpirit (@SlavFreeSpirit) August 21, 2024

There’s been a buzz on social media where people interpret this as a factual recounting of reality. It means one person might ask – “Is this for real?” However, no evidence was available to confirm the claim

The rumor about Michelle Obama and her receiving from the GSA originated with America’s Last Line of Defense. It included a network of parody and satire featuring the three aforementioned Facebook pages. These pages also published several memes, which included, among other disclaimers, a slight “satire” label reading, “Nothing on this page is real.”

Moreover, the “About Us” page of the Dunning-Kruger Times website, which is even managed by the same network, displayed a disclaimer, reading part –

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie or fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is accurate, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental, and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

Snopes also addressed several critical claims like this earlier about Michelle Obama, including the claim that someone caught her wearing former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln‘s “stolen jewels.”

There’s already been a scenario regarding the former first lady’s divorce rumors with her husband, Barack Obama, the former US President, and now, amidst those rumors, a new discussion has come up.