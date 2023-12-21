'1000-lb. Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton Enjoys Front Seat Ride Literally After Two Decades

1000-lb. Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton has something special in store for her devoted fans. Slaton will be seen having fun while riding in the front seat of a car for the first time in more than 20 years in an upcoming episode of the popular reality TV show. In the monumental clip shared by TLC on Instagram, the reality star can be seen traveling with her brother Chris Combs. Before stepping inside the car, the brother and sister pair are seen joking around. Combs then persuades Slaton to get into the front seat. To this, the TV personality replies that she is worried she will not have enough room to squeeze between the car's door and console. "We can squish," Chris can then be seen responding. "We're fine as long as the door closes," the TLC star says laughing. Later during the confessional, Slaton admitted that she hadn't sat in the front seat of a car since she was fifteen or sixteen years old.

"It's been 20 years," she reveals emotionally while recalling her journey from sitting on the floor of the car to her extreme weight loss. Chris too expresses his joy during the confessional: "When Tammy realizes that she sat down in the chair and she's good to go and the door can close, you can tell the little battle that she just beat made her feel wonderful." As per The US Sun, as Slaton helps care for her sister Amy's two kids, Gage, who is three, and Glenn, who is one, she has been discovering her "purpose". "She has been taking care of [Gage and Glenn] a lot, an insider revealed. "[Tammy] says it really gives her a great purpose." The source continued: "She got to babysit her nephews overnight by herself, which was huge for her."

The 36-year-old mother of two stated in the show's teaser that she was receiving no help. She said: "I am very overwhelmed and stressed out and Michael ain't doing s**t." Amy continued: "Every aspect of my life is chaos. I feel like I have no support." Meanwhile, a tragic move unfolded for Tammy when she was forced to move out of her $76,000 Kentucky home and start living with her brother. As per The US Sun, the TLC personality walked out of the rental after having too many arguments with her sister Amanda Halterman, 42, who owned the property. "[Tammy] had to move in with her brother Chris because she lost her house. An insider stated. "She was renting it from her sister, Amanda... and they just do not get along at all." The 1000-lb. Sisters’ close friend claimed: "They fight worse than cats and dogs."

Tammy's former house in Sturgis, Kentucky, is approximately 38 miles away from her brother's residence. She moved into his one-story, modestly priced $60,000 home sometime in November. A close source has claimed that she has her eye on a nearby home that she intends to purchase soon.

