Tammy Slaton said that she's 'still in love' after an awful split with her new lover after only 13 days of dating. As reported by the Mirror, she made the revelation on Facebook earlier this month, announcing her most recent romantic interest. Her TikTok bio was updated to "It was my fault, and I'm truly sorry" less than two weeks after the original message was removed. Recently, she shared a video for her old lover in which she simply wrote, "I'm still in love with you."

For those not up to date with the 1000-Lb. Sisters star's love life, a fan previously questioned Slaton as to whether she identified as transgender after she displayed the transgender and LGBTQ+ pride flags in one of her posts. The TV personality said, "No, I'm not trans. I'm just a supporter of everybody," reported People. She also added, "I was saying I was pansexual, but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I'm like a lesbian. It means you love everybody, not just the same. And I was like, 'Well, I guess I am too,' because I wouldn't mind being with someone who's transgender or whatever."

Image Source: YouTube | TLC

In the video, Slaton was speaking about her late husband, Caleb Willingham, whom she had met while attempting to lose weight at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. After falling in love, the couple was married in November 2022. However, he unfortunately passed away in 2023 at the age of 40.

The 1000-LB Sisters star tested out a filter in a TikTok video posted earlier in January to see how her love life would be in 2024. Based on the filter's random generator, Slaton will have a year of self-love in 2024. After learning her forecast, Slaton seemed to be pleased with it as she nodded her head and smiled slightly before the camera. The prediction said, "You'll fall in love with yourself."

Her fans were encouraging her, as one commented, "So very proud of you, Tammy." The reality star recently spoke about the time she found out that Willingham passed away, indicating that she is still coming to terms with the death of her spouse. While Willingham was living at an Ohio treatment facility, Slaton, who was at home in Kentucky, remembered receiving a text message from one of his pals informing her that he was "not doing good."

Slaton recalled the incident during an interview with People, "I was sitting in the fetal position when I got a text message from his friend up there, and the text said, ‘Caleb's not doing good. They're in there working on him.' 20 minutes later, he texted me back and said he was gone." She further added, "He's going to live on now forever because his memory is encapsulated. Knowing that he's with me, it's helping me pass the day. I find myself grabbing my necklace and holding it a lot. When I take off my jewelry, I feel like it's weird—separation anxiety. I start panicking. Every time I miss him, I can always look back at the show and watch it and see what made me happy again." She also said at the time, "I'm not in any kind of rush right now to settle down or meet anybody."