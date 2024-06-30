10 Popular Celebrities Who Once Served as a Judge or Host on Reality TV Shows

Celebrities With Brief Stints as Judges or Hosts on Reality TV

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) Prince Williams; (M) Kevin Winter; (R) The Hollywood Curtain

Even with stellar careers, many well-known Tinsel Town stars try their hand at reality shows to mentor, nurture, and inspire young talent. Not only does their participation lend credibility to the shows, but their charisma improves ratings as fans see it as an opportunity to get to know their favorite celebs better. Chef Gordon Ramsay for instance is more loved for his fiery personality than his culinary expertise. Here are 10 celebrities who have been judges on various reality shows.

1. Ellen DeGeneres

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tasos Katopodis

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres served as a judge on American Idol. She joined Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Kara DioGuardi for the show's ninth season. According to ABC News, expressing her excitement, she said, "I'm thrilled to be the new judge on 'American Idol'. I've watched since the beginning, and I've always been a huge fan. So getting this job is a dream come true." However, in 2015, DeGeneres admitted on Howard Stern's show, "That's one of the worst decisions I've made."

2. Nicki Minaj

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur

In 2012, Nicki Minaj joined as a judge on Season 12 of American Idol. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, at the time, Mike Darnell gushed, "Nicki's an unbelievably captivating international phenomenon who has made an indelible mark on rap and pop." However, Minaj left the show as the season wrapped and never returned. Respecting her decision, Fox said, "Nicki Minaj is a superstar who brought a level of honesty and passion to 'American Idol' and who had a tremendous positive impact on so many contestants this season. Given her extremely busy career, we understand and respect her decision and wish her the best."

3. Jerry Springer

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gary Gershoff

In 2007, America's Got Talent audiences welcomed Jerry Springer as a new host. Some viewers were initially surprised by this announcement, but Springer quickly became a fan favorite. However, after the Season 3 finale, he announced he would not return but remained grateful for the opportunity. "These last two seasons, working with everyone associated with the show and all the extraordinary and talented performers across America has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me," Springer said, as reported by Nicki Swift.

4. Khloé Kardashian

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Cindy Ord

Khloe Kardashian and Mario Lopez were confirmed as hosts for Season 2 of The X Factor. “The worst-kept secret in Hollywood is out, Mario and Khloé are our hosts. They will debut on our first live show in November and I couldn’t be happier,” Cowell said, as reported by Deadline. Kardashian also shared her excitement. "Hi loves. I'm sure you've been hearing the rumors and I'm SO excited that I can finally confirm the news — I am joining 'The X Factor' as co-host with Mario Lopez!!!!"

5. Louis Tomlinson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mauricio Santana

Back in 2010, Louis Tomlinson auditioned for season seven of The X Factor. Fast forward a few years, and the former One Direction member found himself on the other side of the table as a judge for season 15 of the show. In September 2018, Tomlinson talked about his new role with BBC Radio. He said, "I suppose like any job, I was nervous the first couple of days. I was a little bit overwhelmed on day one...But once I felt like I'd found my rhythm and I knew the format of how everything worked, honestly, I've absolutely loved it."

6. CeeLo Green

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Paras Griffin

CeeLo Green was a judge on The Voice for the first three seasons. After a break, in 2015, he expressed interest in returning to the show. As reported by Billboard, he said, “I’ve talked very possibly about doing The Voice again. So I just kind of put that out there, wishful thinking, kind of willing it. Because I would love to do it again.” This departure from the show came because of a 2012 drug-related case. A woman accused him of slipping ecstasy into her drink. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 360 hours of community service.

7. Usher

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Shahar Azran

Usher appeared as a coach on both the fourth and sixth seasons of The Voice. In 2012, speaking about his role as a judge, he shared, "It's still new news, but I'm really excited about it. It's the type of show that I feel really sets up an artist and makes it about what matters most first: the voice." The artist never publicly explained why he left the show. However, he has expressed interest in returning if given the chance, according to Us Weekly.

8. Miley Cyrus

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Lionel Hahn

Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys joined The Voice as coaches for season 11. During an appearance on The Today Show, in 2016, Cyrus talked about her dedication to the contestants she coached on the show. She said, "Even on days when we're not filming, I go there and I check in with my team, and I'm constantly texting with them and making sure they feel good." The NBC Entertainment president, Paul Telegdy, revealed, “When Miley speaks everyone pays attention. Our artists are very lucky to have the benefit of her instincts and wisdom,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

9. Ariana Grande

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur

Ariana Grande became a judge and coach on Season 21 of The Voice. As reported by Harper Bazaar, Grande said, "I'm so honored and excited to join 'The Voice' family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists, and help take their craft to the next level." However, she did not return for season 22, as she got a role in the movie adaptation of Wicked.

10. Karlie Kloss

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dia Dipasupil

Karlie Kloss replaced Heidi Klum as the host of the reality show, Project Runway. However, her stint as the host was significantly shorter compared to that of Klum’s. Kloss stayed onboard for only two seasons which aired from 2019 to 2020. She did not come back as a regular cast member for season 19, as reported by Business Insider. Her decision to quit came as she and her husband, Joshua Kushner, welcomed their first child, Levi Joseph, born on March 11, 2021.