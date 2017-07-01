The following article is entirely the opinion of Serah Acham and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

To create a character for whom space and time hold no bounds is every writer’s dream, and no small feat. There are some whose creations are so simply relatable that we, readers, are happy to follow them on their journeys and, when it’s all over, bring them along on ours. For children’s literature great, Michael Bond, his character was Paddington Bear.

The small bear from “darkest Peru” has been carving his own little space in the hearts of children ever since his arrival on UK bookshelves in 1958, when A Bear Called Paddington was published. For many of us who are no longer children, he never left.

Though, as young readers, we may not have paid the author much mind as we opened the book’s front cover and turned past the title page to get to the adventure inside, as adults we feel a deep appreciation for, and connection to, the man who gave us one of our most treasured childhood friends. So, when news broke of Bond’s death at his home in London, on Tuesday June 27, the overwhelming outpouring of love, sympathy and sadness, worldwide, was no surprise. With each passing day, social media teems with heartfelt messages of condolence, gratitude and promises to “look after” that bear.

Sad news today. My team at work is Team Peru, Paddington is our mascot, we are doubly saddened. But we'll look after that bear. — Carley (@Cobblybob) June 28, 2017

Long-time friends of the bear have also been sharing photos of Paddington Bear toys that have, clearly, been well-kept with love, and visiting his statue at the London Paddington Station to leave him jars of marmalade, in tribute to Bond.

One of my favourite books as a kid! Sad to hear the passing of Michael Bond #Paddington #PaddingtonBear A post shared by Steven (@eboylondon) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

Though Paddington was, by far, Bond’s most popular character, he wrote other children’s stories as well. Some were for print, others for television, but all shared one similarity – animals. The New York Times reminds us of his books featuring guinea pig, Olga da Polga, and “a mouse called Thursday”, as well as his 1968 British television series, “The Herbs,” starring Dill the Dog, Sage the Owl and Parsley the Lion.

In the world of children’s literature, animal characters seem to be among those most dearly loved, especially for children of yesteryear. Here are a few animal characters that Paddington may have shared bookshelves with over the years.

