3 Amazing Irish Dishes To Make This St. Patrick’s Day [Opinion]

There’s a lot to love about St. Patrick’s Day.

For some, it’s a chance to go a little crazy with green beer, parades, and Leprechaun hats. That’s all great stuff to do and a fun way to spend the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. But if that’s all you do, you may overlook the amazing Irish food that’s both delicious and easy to make.

Here are three recipes to try this St. Patrick’s Day that will go perfectly with a pint of Guinness.

1. Irish Soda Bread

The Society for the Preservation of Irish Soda Bread explains that the history of soda bread actually involves con men selling dangerous chemicals to the poor that resulted in their deaths.

“The ‘Dublin Quarterly Journal of Medical Science’ published in 1850 refers to unscrupulous dealers: During the failure of the potato crop, a large quantity of bicarbonate of soda was employed by the poorer classes in the preparation of bread; the article consequently became scarce, owing to the increased demand, and the price rose accordingly. “Just as today, crooked dealers sold substitute chemicals resulting in death to many.”

Many cultures have a variation of soda bread because it has always been affordable. But at the turn of the 20th century, other countries started to move towards yeast-based breads, while many Irish kept with the traditional soda breads.

Give this bread recipe a try this St. Patrick’s Day, especially if you don’t have a lot of baking experience. It’s easy and doesn’t take a lot of time to make a delicious homemade loaf of bread.

2. Colcannon

Colcannon is quite simply the best comfort food on the planet. Especially on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s mashed potatoes, cabbage (or some other kind of greens), and leeks, all smashed together and topped with a lake of butter. And served with bacon or Irish ham.

It doesn’t get better than that!

What’s Cooking America explains that there’s actually a “Colcannon Night” and it’s on Halloween, not St. Patrick’s Day. But instead of being spooky, Colcannon Night is actually quite romantic. Charms, including rings, are hidden in young single women’s plates.

“If a young unmarried girl is lucky enough to find a ring in her bowl, a marriage proposal could be soon waiting for her and she would likely marry within the year before the next Colcannon Night.”

Even if you’re not looking for the next Mr. or Mrs. Right, give Colcannon a try. It’s an easy dish to make and will soon become your go-to comfort food.

3. Beef and Guinness Stew

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t complete without Guinness.

But maybe dark beer isn’t your favorite drink. Don’t worry. Guinness is much more than a simple beer. There are recipes for Guinness cupcakes, gravy, meatloaf, and even cheese fondue.

Of all the many delicious recipes to chose from, Guinness Stew is probably the easiest to make. This particular recipe is made with beef, but you can also find versions with lamb. The flavor is sweet and unique. Plus, there is no alcohol in the finished product so you can serve it to your kids.

The Culture Trip shares that Irish Stew has very humble beginnings.

“Though the Romans had long outgrown it by then, stewing came to prominence in Ireland during the early 19th century, during a period of economic turmoil that led to mass poverty. With only a hanging pot, an open fire and a few fairly easily attainable ingredients, even poor families were able to survive on Irish stew.”

A New St. Patrick’s Day Tradition

I’m not a great cook. I don’t really like to measure and I’m too impatient. But I do love cooking traditional Irish foods. They are very forgiving if you’re not a kitchen wizard and are not overly complicated.

This St. Patrick’s Day, amaze your family with one of these Irish recipes. Maybe hide something in their plate of Colcannon. Because St. Patrick’s Day is a lot more than a perfect excuse for a tall glass of beer.

