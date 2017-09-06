‘Alaskan Bush People’ Ami Still In The Hospital Fighting Cancer, Family Remains In California

Amid reports that Ami Brown’s cancer has gotten worse, the Alaskan Bush People matriarch is still in the hospital getting treated. Ami was reportedly admitted last week due to her condition, and the entire family has been around since.

Alaskan Bush People show is currently on hiatus and ceased filming. There is no confirmation yet on whether there will be a new season given Ami’s illness. According to ABP Exposed, a Facebook page known to provide insider information regarding the show and the family, Ami is still confined in the hospital as her condition is not looking good, and the Browns have not been moving around much. A commenter added that some of the family members are seen around California.

The network and the family have kept quiet regarding the present status of Ami’s health. Only Rain is currently active on social media, particularly on Snapchat, but she has not mentioned anything about her mother. There was just one video on Snapchat where Rain, Gabe, and Bird talked about missing their home in Alaska–the cold, animals, the scenery, according to Bird, and pretty much everything there that is not in California, Gabe added.

Ami Brown, 54, was diagnosed with a stage 3B lung cancer earlier this year, although she felt there was something wrong in her body late last year when they were filming for Alaskan Bush People. While there is no official confirmation yet, Ami’s cancer is said to have progressed to stage 4. In his interview with People last month, Billy revealed that the doctors gave them a gloomy prognosis, which is that Ami has only 3 percent chance of surviving.

Ami has also admitted she might be living her last days and it is so easy to just give up and die. “But I have the will to fight,” she told People. She is holding on to her faith that God would heal her. She also expressed her desire to continue doing the Alaskan Bush People show and let people see what she’s going through, hoping that it would somehow take away their fears if ever they would have to go through the same thing.

Stay tuned for more updates on Alaskan Bush People and Ami’s condition.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]