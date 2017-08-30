WWE Rumors: Plans For Roman Reigns To Win Universal Title From Brock Lesnar At ‘WrestleMania 34’ Back On?

Roman Reigns is currently off the WWE Universal Title picture after getting pinned by Brock Lesnar in the Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam. Reigns is currently feuding with John Cena and he might not be a contender anytime soon. However, the latest rumors suggest that the plans for Reigns to beat Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 are back on.

As recapped by the WWE website, Reigns was at the receiving end of a thunderous F5 from Lesnar at SummerSlam. It was enough for “The Beast” to retain his Universal Title against Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman. Lesnar is rumored to be facing Strowman for the championship at next month’s No Mercy pay-per-view.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns will face John Cena in the same event. Many fans were surprised by the match becoming official because they were expecting it to happen at WrestleMania 34. However, the WWE changed their plans again and they reportedly want Reigns to beat Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

According to Cageside Seats, the reason why Lesnar pinned Reigns at SummerSlam is for “The Big Dog” to return the favor at WrestleMania 34. This means that Lesnar is going to be the Universal champion for a year while Reigns will become the No. 1 Contender for the title as early as the Royal Rumble.

Blake Oestriecher of Forbes noted that WWE officials originally wanted Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 but changed their plans in the middle of the year. Roman Reigns vs. John Cena became the topic of discussion, but the WWE reverted back to their original plans at the moment.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar already main evented WrestleMania 31, but Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE World Championship. In a recent question and answer portion at Wizard World (h/t PW Mania), Reigns revealed the superstars he wants to face at WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans.

“I could say Cena, I would love to wrestle him. I would love to wrestle Brock Lesnar again, especially if he still got that title. I would love to wrestle The Undertaker again. I’d love to wrestle The Shield, if there’s a way I wanna go out is we just implode in the main event of WrestleMania and we’re just all gone.”

However, it should be noted that the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 34 is still just a rumor at the moment. The WWE tends to change their plans regularly and injuries have been rampant heading into their biggest show of the year. If Roman Reigns main events WrestleMania 34, he will become the first WWE superstar since Hulk Hogan to main event four straight WrestleManias.

[Featured Image by WWE]