NBA Rumors: Nerlens Noel Signs One-Year Deal To Remain With The Dallas Mavericks After Turning Down Huge Deal

The Dallas Mavericks have inked power forward Nerlens Noel to a free agent contract. It is not the contract that the Mavericks had hoped Noel would accept, but the defensive-minded star will be wearing a Mavericks’ jersey for the time being.

Nerlens Noel agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to NBA.com. The agreement Noel signed is his qualifying offer, which will be worth $4.1 million.

By remaining with the Dallas Mavericks for at least one more season, Nerlens Noel has decided to bet on himself. There were some rumors that the NBA star walked away from a Mavericks’ contract offer that came with more financial security.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski reported via Twitter that Nerlens Noel turned down a four-year deal worth $70 million that the Dallas Mavericks offered.

Former NBA agent Happy Walters confirmed Noel’s rejection of the Mavericks’ offer with SB Nation.

“Mark [Cuban] and Rick [Carlisle] and Donnie [Nelson] definitely tried to make something work. They liked Nerlens and they made a really solid offer early in the process.”

An average annual salary of $17.5 million appeared to be a strong showing of commitment on the Dallas Mavericks’ end. Nerlens Noel and the Mavericks’ front office were on different pages during contract negotiations.

Those contract talks stalled after the Mavericks put together their last offer. The offer Nerlens Noel had rejected. It was reported by NBC Dallas Fort-Worth that Noel fired his agent and was looking for a maximum contract. Days later, the restricted free agent agreed to the Mavericks’ qualifying offer.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of last season’s NBA trade deadline.

With the Mavericks, Noel averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22 games. His impact is better experienced on the defensive end, yet his offense is beginning to emerge. Noel does not have a three-point shot in his repertoire, but he can make an 18-foot jump shot with some consistency.

Because he has historically been a one-dimensional player, the Mavericks may have some reluctance to offer Nerlens Noel a maximum contract. It would be a gamble for the Mavericks to follow through with an offer of such magnitude.

The other issue, which Nerlens Noel must disprove, is his fragility. Noel has not played in more than 55 games in either of his last two NBA seasons.

NBA contracts are guaranteed and the Dallas Mavericks, while being comfortable having Noel locked in long-term, are not willing to eat a big chunk of their cap room. This upcoming season will be a year where Nerlens Noel can change the Mavericks’ minds.

