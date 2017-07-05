Roman Reigns Calls Out The Undertaker, Gets Huge Response Abroad, But Does This Mean He’ll Get A Title?

Love him or hate him, Roman Reigns is one of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE today. And lately, he’s been getting a bigger response abroad than he is domestically, as has been evidenced by the response The Big Dog recently received when he was in Japan.

According to Uproxx, Roman Reigns was at a series of shows in Japan, and unlike the series of shows in the United States where he heard chants of “Thank You, Strowman!” he got nothing but love in Japan.

“While New Japan was over in Long Beach, California, Roman Reigns was soaking in the adulation of the Japanese wrestling faithful. It probably feels very, very good for him. Of course, knowing the Big Dog, he would probably claim he doesn’t care much either way.”

And needless to say, the WWE has some awesome video of all of this, and they posted it on their official Twitter site. It was pretty awesome to see Roman Reigns, who is perhaps unfairly maligned, get a little bit of love for all his hard work for the company.

Check out the video of the awesome Japanese crowd and Roman Reigns’ obvious appreciation of all the love, below, courtesy of the WWE.

“The hospitality that we have received from you, from the fans, from the city, it’s unbelievable!” – @WWERomanReigns #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/E2a0MYdsh2 — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2017

Of course, Roman Reigns still brings his own set of drama, no matter where he goes. According to The Sun, he recently called out The Undertaker and told him to come out of retirement so he could have a face-off against him again.

“ROMAN REIGNS has called for rival The Undertaker to come out of retirement and fight him again in a sensational rematch. The Big Dog retired the WWE legend at WrestleMania 33 in April this year after beating him in the main event. He said: “If the Deadman wants to fight the Big Dog, he knows exactly where to find him.” Undertaker – real name Mark Calaway – appeared to end his lengthy career in the ring following his defeat in the No Holds Barred match.”

The outlet went on to say that The Undertaker’s daughter wants her father to get back in the ring to defend his honor against Roman Reigns calling him out.

And according to The Christian Post, Roman Reigns is actually going to get a shot at the Universal Championship title next month (or so the rumors from the WWE suggest), and fans are none too pleased about it.

“More recent rumors are now suggesting something different, however, and instead of Lesnar vs. Strowman, “SummerSlam’s” new main event is now expected to pit the champion against Reigns. Now, not only is Reigns expected to be the new challenger for the Universal title, but according to a recent report from Cageside Seats, it is even possible that he will win the championship after that clash with Lesnar.”

The outlet went on to say that if this does indeed happen, it will be the perfect setup for the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

