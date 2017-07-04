WWE ‘SummerSlam’ Plans Could Kill Brock Lesnar Vs. Finn Balor Dream Match

The WWE has teased a Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar match for the WWE Universal Championship. It was a title that Finn Balor never lost and one that he has shown a desire to win back. However, IWNerd reported on Tuesday that changes to this year’s WWE SummerSlam main event might have ruined the chance for fans to see that WWE dream match.

Original WWE SummerSlam Plans

The WWE had big plans for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for next year. The clear plan, as started by Paul Heyman in a promo after WrestleMania 33, was for the two men who hold the distinction of being the only people to beat The Undertaker at a WrestleMania show fight each other to see who was the best. Since the storyline was based on WrestleMania victories, the destination of that match was clearly obvious.

The WWE plans were for Brock Lesnar to hold the WWE Universal Championship until WrestleMania 34 and then defend it against Roman Reigns to determine who the “big dog” was in the WWE. In the meantime, Roman Reigns would be involved in other feuds while trying to get that title shot.

Over the time from now until WrestleMania 34, Brock Lesnar was going to defend his title against other people. His first defense is this upcoming weekend at Great Balls of Fire against Samoa Joe. After that, Lesnar was rumored to battle Braun Strowman at WWE SummerSlam and Seth Rollins and Finn Balor at events like Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble.

New WWE SummerSlam Rumors

However, there have been strong rumblings that the WWE is changing the plans for WWE SummerSlam because of the dropping ratings. Brock Lesnar is a part-time wrestler holding the biggest title on Monday Night Raw and he is hardly ever on television. Getting the title onto a full-time wrestler could bring eyes back to the show.

However, the WWE might not have faith in someone like Samoa Joe, despite getting very strong responses leading into his match with Brock Lesnar this weekend. The one person that Vince McMahon has the most faith in is Roman Reigns, and rumors indicate that the WWE will move the WrestleMania 34 main event up to WWE SummerSlam to try to capture instant gratification in the ratings.

Instead of Braun Strowman beating Roman Reigns at Great Balls of Fire this weekend, wrestling insider Dave Meltzer claims that the WWE plans to have Roman Reigns win. That will give them a Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at WWE SummerSlam and the WWE can push that match for the next month on Monday Night Raw.

If that happens, and if Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam, it means that the Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and Finn Balor matches against Brock Lensar probably won’t happen.

[Featured Image by WWE]