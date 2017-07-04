Watch Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Time, Channel, & Latest Odds

As part of an annual Fourth of July tradition, many viewers will watch Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2017 live streaming online or on television. Both the men’s and women’s fields will be presented through television or online feeds, with Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo looking to add another championship to their competitive-eating resumes. There will be plenty of other contestants looking to defeat them by downing the most dogs. Here are the latest details on today’s matchups, including odds to win and how to watch the Hot Dog Eating Contest live online or on TV.

The latest edition of the contest will arrive on Tuesday from Coney Island in the Brooklyn, New York, area. Angela Hill of the Mercury News recently reported on the popular eating event, which will feature Joey Chestnut vs. Matt Stonie, unless another men’s competitor steps up his game. It’s noted that this past April, Stonie was able to set a new record for downing 255 Peeps, the candy that many people enjoy for the Easter holiday. His rival, Chestnut, is the reigning hot dog eating champion, but Stone will be looking to take back the Mustard Belt, which he finally won a few years ago.

Chestnut summed up his approach to participating in the various eating contests.

“If it’s worth eating fast, I’m there. It’s really fun to make people happy by doing something this ridiculous and fun.”

The competition, where participants try to devour as many hot dogs with buns as they can in an allotted time, dates back to 1967 when Walter Paul won. Back then, it featured a one-hour time limit and the contest was on June 30. Paul consumed 127 hot dogs in his day. Fast forward to year’s later and there are both men and women competing. Joey “Jaws” Chestnut and Miki Sudo have been carrying the torch for the men’s and women’s fields.

Last year, Sudo won by eating 38.5 hot dogs, while Chestnut ate 70. Sudo picked up her third consecutive title. For Chestnut, he was taking back the title from the 2015 winner Matt “Megatoad” Stonie, who had stopped Chestnut’s eight-year winning streak. The two champions will look to repeat again today, but there’s always a hungry field of competitors trying to take the belt away.

The Irish sportsbook Paddy Power offers betting odds to wager on various aspects of today’s contest. These include the outright winners for both the men’s and women’s fields. In the women’s field, Miki Sudo carries one to four odds, while the field has 11 to four odds for anyone else to win. In the men’s field, it’s the legendary Joey Chestnut with one to five odds. The rest of the field is listed at three to one odds to overcome him. There’s also a “Number of Hot Dogs Eaten” wager with “Over 38.5” priced at 10 to 11 and “Under 38.5” priced at four to five.

The 2017 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the women’s field begins at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. ESPN3 will have the television and live streaming online coverage for United States viewers to enjoy. The men’s field takes the stage at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, with ESPN2 showing live television coverage. The live stream online feeds are available through the WatchESPN website or compatible mobile apps.

The SlingTV service offers a great way to enjoy the men’s field of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for free. All new customers can sign up at the Sling.com website for a one-week free trial of the channel streaming service. It includes ESPN and ESPN2 on the “Sling Orange” channel package, which will allow for viewing today’s contest in addition to content on many other channels for the next week.

[Featured Image by Monika Graff/Getty Images]