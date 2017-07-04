Kevin Durant Sacrifices Pay, Re-Signs With Golden State Warriors In Discounted Deal To Keep Team Intact

Kevin Durant has agreed to a two-year discounted deal with the Golden State Warriors to keep the NBA team intact. Durant takes $9 million less than his maximum contract and signs a $53 million deal, reports say.

According to ESPN, the discounted rate for the 2017 NBA Finals MVP enables the Warriors to secure recruit new players and retain its talents. Warriors were able to produce the finances that paved the way to lock both Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston for three more seasons. If Durant demanded his maximum contract, the Warriors would lose Draymond Green or Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry would not be able to secure his $201 million five-year deal, Sports Illustrated noted.

Sports Illustrated added that Durant was even willing to forego more money had Iguodala signed with another team, which would mean the Warriors would have to replace him to keep a winning roster. They would probably sign Rudy Gay. Durant’s unselfishness demonstrates how well he has integrated with the NBA team within just one season since joining the Warriors. He helped the team secure their second championship in three seasons.

There are still other works for the Warriors, as ESPN reported that they want to retain JaVale McGee. Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are reportedly interested in acquiring McGee.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that the Golden State Warriors are courting Nick Young. Draymond Green posted a photo of him with Young on Snapchat, which sparked rumors that he is recruiting Young to part of the Warriors. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Nick is eligible for a portion of the Warriors’ $5.2 million exceptions if he is willing to pass on mid-level exception opportunities that could be more lucrative, per Yahoo! Sports.

Still, there are questions about how Young would fit in with the Warriors. According to Yahoo! Sports, getting Young for the Warriors would make sense for both sides. With the Lakers, Young shot 40.6 percent from three, which is his best mark since 2010. He is doing better on defense, and he has a considerable talent in terms of offense. A deal with Young would be low risk with high reward for the Warriors. For Young, joining the Warriors would help him prove himself and re-enter the market the following season with added glow in his reputation.

[Featured image by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images]