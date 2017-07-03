Samsung Galaxy Note FE Vs Samsung Galaxy S8+: Which Is The Better Buy?

Samsung has officially confirmed the release of the Galaxy Note FE, the refurbished, upgraded version of last year’s ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. While it remains to be seen if the refreshed device would see a worldwide release, there is a good chance that the excellent yet short-lived 2016 smartphone might end up competing with Samsung’s own flagship devices on the market today. Specifically, the Galaxy S8+.

The Galaxy S8+ is Samsung’s first phablet flagship for 2017. While the device is pretty much just a supersized version of the Galaxy S8, the S8+ stands over its sibling due to its bigger display and overall usability. Thus, when Samsung releases the Galaxy Note FE on July 7, it would likely meet the S8+ head-on in the mobile market, making the former a pretty formidable alternative to the latter.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ and the Note FE are both large devices, with screens well into phablet territory. Their displays, however, are quite far apart, with the Note FE being equipped with a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display and the Galaxy S8+ being fitted with a massive 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Despite this difference, however, the displays on the Note FE and the Galaxy S8+ both provide ample real estate for multiple tasks.

While most of the Note FE’s internals are rehashed from the 2016 devices, Samsung also opted to upgrade a number of its specs. The Note FE would be released with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, which is more powerful than the Snapdragon 820 that the original Note 7 was released with, according to a Phone Arena report. The upcoming Note FE would also be equipped with 4GB of RAM, just like its direct predecessor.

Apart from this, the Note FE is also fitted with numerous features, such as water resistance, an iris scanner, and a new voice assistant that might eventually have the capability to rival giants in the voice AI industry such as Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri. Being a Note series device, the Note FE would also be equipped with an S-Pen, as well as a safer 3,300mAh battery unit.

The Galaxy S8+ features a design that is far more attractive than that of the Note FE. Its design, for one, features smaller bezels than the rehashed 2016 flagship. Side by side, it is easy to determine which device between the Note FE and the Galaxy S8+ was released a year ago.

Specs-wise, the Galaxy S8+ is equipped with superior tech, starting with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM. The iris scanner of the Galaxy S8+ is also similar to the Note FE’s sensors, allowing the device to be unlocked by users just by looking at the smartphone’s front camera. The battery of the Galaxy S8+ is a bit larger than the Note FE’s, as well, being listed at 3,500mAh compared to the refurbished handset’s 3,300mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note FE is priced at around USD 611, which is significantly more affordable than the Galaxy S8+’s rather steep USD 850 starting price. Despite this massive difference in price, however, both devices serve a different niche, with the Note FE being an ideal purchase for users who are looking for a productivity-centric device and the Galaxy S8+ being preferable for heavy, casual users.

In terms of productivity, the Note FE is a great buy, mainly due to its useful S-Pen features and its affordable price. Before the Note 7 was unceremoniously discontinued last year, after all, the flagship phablet was lauded as the most formidable enterprise-grade mobile device from Samsung.

For heavy users who are looking for the best that Samsung currently has to offer, however, the Galaxy S8+ would be the mobile device of choice. Its insane Snapdragon 835 processor, its stunning Infinity Display and its overall sleek design make rival devices from other manufacturers look dated by comparison. Coupled with the fact that it has all the latest tech from Samsung, it is difficult not to be impressed by the Galaxy S8+.

