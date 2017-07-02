A few weeks ago, WWE Monday Night Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss went out and tried to cut a huge promo on Bayley, using a “This is Your Life” gimmick to make fun of her challenger. However, while Mick Foley and The Rock were able to pull off a similar promo in the Attitude Era, Alexa Bliss failed spectacularly in what some critics called the worst Monday Night Raw promo in years.

Alexa Bliss was able to recover and seems to have moved past that moment, but that failure might have called up past memories. In an interview with News Hub, Alexa Bliss said that she would panic due to her anxiety when doing promos in classes at the WWE Performance Center.

Alexa Bliss And Her Struggles With WWE Promos

When talking about learning this aspect of the professional wrestling industry, Alexa Bliss said that she was terrible on the microphone. Bliss said that she was lucky that they held classes every week because it was through them that she developed the confidence to speak in front of an audience.

Alexa Bliss also said that she was lucky that her promos coach was “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. One of the best promo men in WWE history, Alexa said that Dusty would tell them to try new things to pull them out of their comfort zones. Bliss called Dusty a huge influence in her career.

This all comes due to the WWE training wrestlers — both newcomers, as well as indie talent that wants to learn how to wrestle in front of audiences of 50,000 people — at the WWE Performance Center. Alexa Bliss called it the best thing to ever happen to the WWE.

The Success Of The WWE Performance Center

According to Alexa Bliss, being in NXT with the coaches that they supply there was amazing and gives all up-and-coming superstars everything they need to succeed in the WWE. Bliss said that the WWE Performance Center is so successful that it has helped NXT become a third brand that rivals even Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Alexa Bliss said that she is happy to be part of the new generation of women’s wrestlers in the WWE, something that also was created thanks to NXT and the WWE Performance Center. Names like Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Paige, and Becky Lynch paved the way, and now Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella are continuing to transform the WWE women’s division into something special.

