Dana White Thinks Nate Diaz Will Fight Again, Doubts Ronda Rousey’s UFC Return

UFC president Dana White recently sat down with MMA Junkie to discuss the future of some of the UFC’s biggest stars, such as former Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, former Strikeforce Welterweight champion Nick Diaz and his brother Nate.

Ronda Rousey’s last win came at UFC 190 against Bethe Correia by a first round knockout. She was then finished in her last two fights by Holly Holm via a head kick and TKO by current champion Amanda Nunes.

Ronda Rousey has not spoken to MMA media since her losses; however, she has not officially retired. UFC president Dana doubts that Women’s MMA biggest star is returning. When asked about Nicki Diaz, Dana brought up Ronda Rousey and said the following about her future in the UFC.

“Do you think Ronda (Rousey) is coming back?’ No. I think Ronda’s going to retire. Ronda hasn’t retired, but my opinion is, I think she will.”

Nick Diaz was recently suspended by USADA for failing to provide his whereabouts three times. In a show of defiance, the former champion smoked a joint while hanging out with friends. Dana White believes that Nick does not have the desire to fight anymore.

????????????☹️???????????????????????????? #mma #nhb #nickdiaz #nickdiazacademy A post shared by nickdiaz209 (@nickdiaz209) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

However, Dana thinks that Nate Diaz will probably return to the UFC for the right opportunity. Nate battled it out with UFC star Conor McGregor twice and they currently hold the record for the highest PPV in UFC history. The rivals are currently 1-1 with Nate finishing the Irish superstar in the second round of their first bout and McGregor winning a closely contested five-round war in the second bout.

@road2war wit @richardperez209 ???????? A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

While Dana has said that Conor wants to defend his belt against Khabib after his Floyd Mayweather fight, he may end up fighting Nate this year in a trilogy fight under similar circumstances as their first fight. Nate was a late replacement for then champion Rafael Dos Anjos, who had a leg injury.

The Russian Sambo Khabib expert has pulled out of multiple fights due to either injury or weight cutting issues. Due to his marketability and unfinished business with Conor, Nate will probably fight Conor if Khabib Nurmagomedov is unable to compete.

Cooking breakfast for my #MCM @travisbrownemma ????❤️???? A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Some fans suspect that the Diaz brothers inactivity has more to do with financial disagreements with the UFC rather than the desire to fight.

Do you think the Diaz brothers or Ronda Rousey will fight again?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]