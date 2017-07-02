Twitter In An Uproar After Pacman Lost In Battle Of Brisbane

Many of Filipino boxer Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao’s fans and spectators were disappointed at the result of the Battle of Brisbane held at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 1. They took to Twitter their dismay and disappointment of the shocking result. Most still believe that the recently concluded fight should have been won by Pacman and not by Australian boxer Jeff Horn.

People think that more punches and hits were thrown by Pacquiao and yet the decision still came out as unanimous in Horn’s favor. This is what sparked the controversy that this may have been a fixed fight. This loss has added to Pacman’s previous boxing record of 59 wins with 38 knockouts, six losses making it seven, and two draws whereas Jeff Horn now has in his record 18 wins and one draw. This fight, however, for the latter’s career can be considered as the toughest one he has ever faced so far. The Australian boxer was able to take from Pacman the World Welterweight boxing title.

Freddie Roach, Pacman’s coach, has acknowledged that the boxing champ’s opponent is a strong opponent and one that should not be taken lightly. He said in the report of GMA News Online that Horn “is not a bum in the road…he could derail us really badly.”

Take a look at what the numbers say heading into the #BattleOfBrisbane ???? pic.twitter.com/nSaKkahFaG — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) July 1, 2017

Manny Pacquiao losing is why boxing is such a joke. How can people take this sport seriously anymore? Jeff Horn did not win that, sorry — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 2, 2017

Manny Pacquiao lost but OBVIOUSLY had more hits. Unfair decision? Or boxing became really trashy. — 活け炭 (@pinxheprincessa) July 2, 2017

So the ref almost stops fight in round 9. Pacquiao lands 32% of his punches to Horn's 15% but somehow Horn gets the unanimous decision? ???????? — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) July 2, 2017

Damn Pacquiao. They really did you dirty. ???? — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) July 2, 2017

FOH. Pacquiao got robbed. What a joke. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) July 2, 2017

Wow. I love boxing. Have watched since I was a small boy. But Pacquiao easily won.This is why Boxing has been in such decline. #PacquiaoHorn — Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) July 2, 2017

After the fight, although the boxing champ has lost, he was caught smiling in a screen cap. Some fans cannot help but admire their boxing champ.

Freddie Roach, Pacquiao’s boxing coach, has told in a report by GMA News Online before the Brisbane Battle that the possibility of the rematch is big, but Pacman has to beat Horn and look good, showcase his skills, and prove that he is a force to reckon with in the ring. But after Pacman’s loss, the question now is: Will a rematch with Mayweather still possible?

It can be recalled that in 2015, the Filipino boxer lost to Mayweather during their fight and has since then expressed his interest to fight him once more, given another chance. Although the American boxer has already retired, he has decided to come out of it and take on MMA fighter Conor McGregor for another fight sometime in August.

In the Philippines, the Brisbane Battle was watched by Pacman’s fellow countrymen. Even in the war-stricken Marawi City, local officials had also prepared for a live streaming of the fight. A wide screen in the capital was set up for locals and evacuees to watch the people’s champ play against Horn.

Libreng viewing para sa laban ni Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn nagsimula na dito sa kapitolyo ng Lanao Del Sur @dzbb pic.twitter.com/PkBr5EmxAq — Allan Gatus (@allangatus) July 2, 2017

Although a lot of Filipino boxing fans were disappointed with the result, they believe that a rematch of Pacquiao-Horn is likely to happen.

