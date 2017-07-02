It has been three years since Andre Iguodala was named the NBA Finals MVP when his Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA Championship. Two seasons later and his Warriors repeated their NBA title run only for Iguodala to become an NBA free agent. His free agency lasted a total of one day before he sent out a tweet letting people know where he was going to end up in 2017-18.

ESPN just signed NBA insider and scoop master Adrian Wojnarowski to join the team and he is known for posting tweets saying that “sources close to him” and then filling in the news. Two different NBA stars mocked that form of news reporting on Saturday night and one of them was Andre Iguodala.

Andre Iguodala Reports the News

According to the Golden State Warriors sixth man, “Sources close to Andre Iguodala reporting agreed to terms to return to the bay…” It was a funny tweet for anyone familiar with Wojnarowski but it revealed the destination of Andre for the next three seasons.

ESPN reported that the Golden State Warriors and Andre Iguodala have agreed to a new three-year deal for $48 million. This was higher than the last Warriors offer and Golden State also relinquished tagging a partial guarantee on the last year of the new deal.

This deal comes after just one day of the NBA free agency period and after Andre Iguodala received offers from both the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. For the Rockets, this is a tough deal because Iguodala is the second player they have missed out on after Paul George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While Andre Iguodala is not a starter for the Golden State Warriors, his return on top of the new $201 million Steph Curry contract and the recent re-signing of Shaun Livingston and David West, shows that the Warriors are ready to fight for their fourth straight NBA Finals trip. The next step is re-signing Kevin Durant.

The Other Twitter NBA Free Agent “Announcement”

As mentioned, the Andre Iguodala Twitter message was not the only spoof of an Adrian Wojnarowski Twitter scoop. Less than a day after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded for Paul George, Thunder forward Enes Kanter also took to Twitter to give his own scoop.

Kanter posted a photo of two lockers side-by-side. One was Russell Westbrook and the other had the nameplate for Rudy Gay on it. While there is no official deal to announce yet, Gay was in Oklahoma City meeting with the Thunder on Saturday.

[Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)