Scott Steiner Rips Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, And Hulk Hogan: Will Enter Hall Of Fame For A Price

In late April, Scott Steiner returned to Impact Wrestling out of nowhere and “Big Poppa Pump” made headlines everywhere, but he usually ends up doing that with his words. As he prepares to take part in Slammiversary, Steiner is again making the media rounds, and as usual, WWE is always brought up into the conversation. Most recently, the former world champion has had some very choice words for Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Hulk Hogan, while revealing what it would take to get him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While promoting Slammiversary XV, which is set to take place on Sunday, Steiner was asked by Wrestling Inc. about how the wrestling business could be improved upon. Immediately, he jumped right to WWE and began to rip on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

“Yeah, the first few changes they need to get rid of Stephanie McMahon and Hunter McMahon. ‘Cause they’re two idiots that are running the whole place up there. It’s like, I mean, I feel sorry for the wrestlers up there, they gotta follow the instructions of these two idiots that clearly don’t know what they’re doing.”

This is far from the first time that Scott Steiner has spoken out against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who he has obviously voiced his displeasure with. He went on to say that ratings are down and no one wants to watch WWE and “the reason why I call Hunter McMahon is because she obviously wears the pants. He’s a b**l-less walking around human being.”

Scott Steiner worked for WWE from 1992 to 1995 and he returned for 2002 to 2004. Ever since then, he has burned a lot of bridges with some of the biggest names in wrestling and he does not care about that whatsoever.

Another person who Steiner has been on bad terms with for quite a long time is the immortal Hulk Hogan and it brought about him being banned from the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. All of that stemmed from a situation in an airport with Hogan’s wife, but Steiner said that WWE never really let him tell his side of things.

“Well I had to get a, you know, I had my lawyer call the police department because he tried to get me arrested for assault. You know, threatened his life, I mean, you know that’s a serious, that carries 15-20 years. “And of course WWE takes the word of a racist. You know and puts my picture all over the entrances like I’m going to go there. You know, so, no, nothing ever came of it. Other than the fact that, you know, Hogan shows what a coward he really is. Lucky it happened at an airport where it had all the cameras so, you know, it was easy to prove my innocence.”

Of course, this leads many to wonder if Scott Steiner will ever end up in the WWE Hall of Fame. It is no secret that he and his brother, Rick, had one of the most successful tag teams in wrestling history as the Steiner Brothers. One would think they’d be a lock to go into the hall one day, but that may never end up happening.

When it comes to the WWE Hall of Fame, Steiner was asked by Wrestling Inc. if he would ever accept an invitation to be inducted. Believe it or not, Scott Steiner would go in, but there’s a catch to it.

“Vince (McMahon) gets paid to, you know, put on a show. Yeah, pay me,” said Steiner. “‘Cause Vince is getting paid to show the program, I mean, you know. I ain’t doing anything for free, he doesn’t do anything for free. He wants, you know. So yeah, if the price is right.”

Scott Steiner doesn’t really care much about anyone or anything, so he’s going to say whatever comes to his mind or what he’s feeling. When it comes to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Hulk Hogan, it is blatantly obvious that they are three of his least favorite people in the world. Making his thoughts public, as he often does, likely won’t ever get him into the WWE Hall of Fame, but again, Scott doesn’t really care about that either unless they’re paying him for it.

