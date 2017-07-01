Watch Manny Pacquiao Vs. Jeff Horn Live Stream Free: Start Time, Preview Of Welterweight Boxing Title Fight

One of boxing’s living legends, Manny Pacquiao, returns to the ring to defend his WBO welterweight championship in a fight that will live stream on Saturday. He takes on Australian undefeated up-and-comer Jeff Horn in a fight that will live stream legally and for free around the world — except in Horn’s home country, where the live stream will be available only via pay-per-view. But Horn, despite never having lost a fight, has been in the ring as a pro only 17 times at the age of 29 — while Pacquiao, 38, will be contesting the 69th fight of his epic, 22-year career.

Pacquiao has lost only six times since his ring debut at the age of 16 in 1995. He has also drawn two fights to go with his 59 wins over many of the greatest fighters of his generation — including Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Miguel Cotto. Horn has won 16 with a draw and no defeats, but, to date, has fought no opponents with serious international reputations. In fact, Horn’s entire career has been contested after Pacquiao’s stunning knockout defeat to Marquez in their fourth fight — a knockout that seemed to put Pacquiao’s career on a downward slope.

Nonetheless, Pacquiao will fight in front of the largest live crowd of his career when he and Horn enter the ring at 60,000-seat Suncorp Stadium in Horn’s hometown of Brisbane, Australia. Being promoted as “The Battle of Brisbane,” the fight will likely end up as then most-watched boxing event in Australia’s history.

To find out how to watch a free and legal live stream of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn welterweight championship fight, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The fight card is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time at Suncorp Stadium, with Pacquiao and Horn entering the ring at approximately noon, on Sunday, July 2.

In the United States, that start time for the undercard will be 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Pacific, on the previous day, Saturday, July 1. In the United Kingdom, boxing fans are in for a late Saturday night, with the live stream getting underway at 2 a.m. British Summer Time.

Watch a preview of the fight from the ESPN First Take panel, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman, in the video below.

Pacquiao has not scored a knockout since stopping Cotto in the 12th round in November of 2009. Horn has stopped all three of his most recent opponents, and has ended 11 of his 17 fights inside the distance.

Can the legendary Manny Pacquiao retain his WBO World Welterweight title by recording the 60th win of his career in his 69th fight, as he does battle down under for the first time in his remarkable 22-year career? Or will the inexperienced — but undefeated — Aussie, Jeff Horn, shock the boxing world with what would go down as one of the sport’s greatest upsets? To find out, watch a live stream using one of the options below.

To watch the Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn welterweight title fight live stream legally and for free in the United States, use the stream provided by WatchESPN at this link, or download the WatchESPN app to watch the big fight on mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming devices such as the Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV.

Fans who do not have credentials to log in to WatchESPN can watch the match via the Sling TV internet TV package at this link. The package bundles together a variety of channels, including ESPN, which carries the Pacquiao-Horn fight, and costs $20 per month. But Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, so subscribers can choose whether or not to keep the service after watching Pacquiao battle Horn via live stream online.

A Spanish-language live stream of the fight is also available via WatchESPN at the above link as well. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of the fight can be viewed with ESPN Player, available at this link. In fact, the Pacquiao vs. Horn fight will stream via the online version of ESPN in any country where the network is available.

The one exception is Australia, where the fight will stream live only via online pay-per-view. Visit this link to purchase and view the Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn “Battle of Brisbane” for a price of $59.95 in Australian dollars — or about $46 in USD.

[Featured Image By Chris Hyde/Getty Images]