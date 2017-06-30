Former WWE Writer Says Shinsuke Nakamura Might Win ‘Money In The Bank’ Briefcase From Baron Corbin

Shinsuke Nakamura almost won the Money in the Bank briefcase at Money in the Bank last June 18 but it was Baron Corbin who won the briefcase and earned a future shot at the WWE championship. Corbin attacked Nakamura before the match and some expected them to feud immediately. According to a former WWE writer, Nakamura could end up winning the Money in the Bank briefcase from Corbin soon.

As recapped by the WWE website, Baron Corbin attacked Shinsuke Nakamura during his entrance at Money in the Bank. Nakamura was out for the majority of the match before coming out to a big reaction 20 minutes later. The King of Strong Style was near impossible to stop until he faced off with A.J. Styles that drew a lot of cheers.

Nakamura and Styles were atop the ladder with both superstars looking to become Mr. Money in the Bank. However, Corbin came out of nowhere to push the ladder and put down Nakamura and Styles for good. The Lone Wolf ended up winning the briefcase and he is expected to get a future shot at the WWE championship anytime and anywhere.

The holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase has a big chance of becoming WWE champion. There are 17 Money in the Bank cash-ins in WWE history and only two superstars were unsuccessful, John Cena and Damien Sandow.

According to The Spotlight (h/t Gerweck), former WWE writer Kevin Eck believes that Vince McMahon might have already changed his mind regarding Baron Corbin. Eck noted that the WWE chairman changes his mind constantly regarding decisions, title changes, and more. The former creative member added that if McMahon really changed his mind about Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura could end up getting the briefcase.

“Eck said that Vince ‘constantly changed his mind” about wrestler call ups, match decisions, heel turns and title changes, even as close as 3 minutes before wrestlers were to have their match. Eck also noted that McMahon might have already changed his mind about Baron Corbin winning Money in the Bank and his upcoming feud with Nakamura, could be over the briefcase.'”

However, it should be noted that these are just purely speculative at the moment. As pointed out by Eck and almost every wrestling news outlet, Vince McMahon tends to change plans on a regular basis. Baron Corbin has improved considerably and he has the look of a future world champion. The only problem for him is that some fans find him boring and he has a generic look.

On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura is a unique character and the WWE seems to be protecting him ever since making his main roster debut two days after WrestleMania 33. Nakamura is a special attraction and he is also a future world champion. The WWE is expanding in Asia and there is no better representative than Nakamura.

It also makes sense that a babyface like Nakamura will cash in and defeat current WWE champion Jinder Mahal, who is a big-time heel. Nevertheless, these are just rumors and speculation of former WWE writer Kevin Eck. Take it with a grain of salt.

