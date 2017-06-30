Watch West Indies Vs. India Cricket 3rd ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview As India Try To Clinch Series Tie

India will attempt to squelch any chance that West Indies could pull off a home series victory on Friday, in a match the will live stream from Antigua — the third match of a five-game one-day international series in which India has already scored a dominant victory after the series opener was washed out, ending in a no-result verdict.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been forced to make changes in their XI after absorbing a humbling 105-run drubbing on June 25, a match in which only two Winds batsmen managed innings of more than 29 runs on their way to a meager 205 total in answer to India’s impressive 310. Wicketkeeper Shai Hope managed the only respectable total for the hosts, posting 81 before succumbing LBW to India’s newest spin sensation, 22-year-old Kuldeep Yadav.

Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris will join the West Indies lineup to replace the out-of-sorts Kieran Powell and Jonathan Carter.

In his first ODI outing for India, and only his second match for the national side overall, Kuldeep claimed three wickets while being reached for a respectable 50 across nine overs. The youngster saw no action in the recently completed Champions Trophy in England, which saw India’s two leading spin bowlers — Ravichandran Ahswin and Ravindra Jadeja — both struggle. But Kuldeep’s arrival gives India a dominating spin attack once again. Kuldeep’s first outing for India came in a Test against Australia in March, when he took four wickets in the first innings.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third West Indies vs. India ODI cricket match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 9 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on Friday, June 30. Fans in India can watch the match starting at 6:30 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 a.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, cricket fans can catch the live stream starting at 2 p.m. British Summer Time.

To watch highlights of India’s impressive 105-run triumph in the second ODI, click on the video below courtesy of Willow TV.

Here are the expected teams for the third ODI on Friday.

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Kyle Hope, 3 Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 4 Jason Mohammed, 5 Roston Chase, 6 Jason Holder (captain), 7 Rovman Powell/ Sunil Ambris, 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Devendra Bishoo, 11 Miguel Cummins.

Can West Indies recover from their 105-run drubbing in Trinidad and Tobago to grab a win and stay alive in their five-match ODI series in the Caribbean? Or will India continue to keep the pressure on the struggling, ninth-ranked ODI side and clinch at least a tie in the series by winning on Friday? To learn the answers, watch the third West Indies vs. India ODI cricket match live stream from 10,000-seat Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, using one of the following online streaming options.

In India, cricket fans can catch the West Indies vs. India third ODI live stream via SonyLiv, by clicking on this link.

The most sure-fire way to watch the West Indies Vs. India One Day International cricket match via live stream in the United States is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use The Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee.

But there are a few legal ways to watch Willow TV for free as well. Some promotional offers make it possible to watch the all-cricket network, including Sunday’s West Indies vs. India second that was planned as five ODI cricket matches. Check out the offer available at this link. The most sure-fire way to view free and legal live stream, however, would be by using the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that offer — which can be cancelled without charge after the match — can be found at this link.

In the United Kingdom, cricket fans can stream the match via Sky Sports Go, which is available with a Sky Sports subscription at this link.

