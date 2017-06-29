Some Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Reportedly Offering Gift Cards In Exchange For Refusing Housekeeping

In looking to keep up with the number of guests visiting their resorts and the different requests from each, Walt Disney World is changing up how they do some things. It is now being reported that guests at Value Resort hotels are being given an option at check-in that has to do with housekeeping services. They are told that they can get regular daily housekeeping as needed or refuse the service and receive a gift card in exchange.

According to Chip and Co., guests at some Value Resorts were reportedly being offered a $40 Disney gift card in exchange for declining housekeeping — also known as “mousekeeping” — services. While that rumor first came about on Wednesday night, it appears the report has had a bit more validity come its way overnight.

Kenny the Pirate has learned that many guests checking into a Value Resort have been offered gift cards of $20 per night in exchange for declining housekeeping. Now, this is something that would need to be done at check-in, and it would be for your entire stay. It could not be broken up to have housekeeping one or two days and not the rest.

The two examples were as follows.

Four-night stay received $80 in gift cards for declining housekeeping

Seven-night stay received $140 in gift cards for declining housekeeping

Upon further research, it looks as if this is only taking place right now at Value Resort hotels, but it could end up moving out to all levels.

Guests can still request fresh towels and other amenities, such as new toiletries, as they need them, and they will be brought or given to them. If a guest declines the housekeeping service at check-in, though, there would be no cleaning, no taking out of trash, and no vacuuming. Additionally, the sheets would not be changed.

Refusing housekeeping services in exchange for some sort of compensation is a common practice done in some hotels and in other parts of the world. Not only is this preferred by many hotel guests, but it does end up saving the hotel a great deal of money in many areas.

Again, this is just a test at this time and not being done at all resorts or even all Value Resorts.

Walt Disney World is always looking for ways to make things more efficient and better for its guests. This new option to exchange housekeeping for a gift card is something that may only be in the testing phase right now, but it could span to all resorts in the future. If it works, it would likely end up saving Disney on the cost of hiring more cast members, and it could also be extremely beneficial for guests. Getting money back is always a good thing, so be sure to look into this if checking into a WDW Resort hotel.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]