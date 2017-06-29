The WWE Has Made Major Changes For Roman Reigns SummerSlam Plans

The WWE seems to have hit panic mode when it comes to their sagging ratings and low attendance marks so far in 2017. Because of the poor ratings, John Cena has been pushed on both Monday Night Raw and SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar has appeared on SmackDown house shows, and now it appears Roman Reigns current push is being accelerated again.

Sadly for Braun Strowman, it looks like Roman Reigns new WWE plans will derail the Monster Among Men. Professional wrestling insider Dave Meltzer has just revealed in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the main event for SummerSlam has been changed. and Braun Strowman is out while Roman Reigns is in.

Roman Reigns WWE SummerSlam Plans

This is huge news for the WWE. Ever since Roman Reigns beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, Paul Heyman set the seeds by reminding everyone that the only other person to beat The Undertaker at a WrestleMania was Brock Lesnar, and they wanted Lesnar vs. Reigns to see who was the best.

The obvious destination for this match is WrestleMania 34, and up until now, that was the plan. Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire in July and was set to fight Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor over the next year. It would all culminate at WrestleMania 34 with the Roman Reigns match.

However, Dave Meltzer said those plans have now changed. He reports that the WWE changed the SummerSlam main event a few weeks ago from Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman to the match with Roman Reigns. SummerSlam is still the second biggest WWE show of the year, but this would spoil the WrestleMania 34 main event.

Roman Reigns WWE WrestleMania 34 Plans

The WWE could have other plans and just have Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar in August in order to get the WWE Universal Champion back on Monday Night Raw on a full-time basis, as Lesnar is a part-time star. It could also set up a WrestleMania 34 match between Roman Reigns and John Cena, which could be even bigger than the originally planned Brock Lesnar match.

The WWE ratings have fallen despite Roman Reigns being on the show on a regular basis, and one wonders if they will rise just because he is the champion. It also seems interesting because the the ratings peaked when Braun Strowman showed up.

Dave Meltzer said that the WWE can still change plans again as they are starting to see how strong that Samoa Joe has looked to the fans leading into Great Balls of Fire in July. For now, expect Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar to headline the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

