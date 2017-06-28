Paul George Rumors: James Harden, Chris Paul Recruiting George To Houston

Paul George has been a hot topic of conversation already this offseason in NBA trade rumors. After informing the Indiana Pacers that he would not be returning to Indiana following the 2017-18 season, general manager Kevin Pritchard has been actively searching for a trade partner.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, finding a trade partner willing to give up top value for a player on a one-year deal has not been easy. George is widely expected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers next offseason and has already reportedly been trying to recruit Klay Thompson to the Lakers. If that is indeed the case, teams would be paying for a one-year rental and would lose him in free agency.

According to a new report, the Houston Rockets are aggressively pursuing a trade for George. James Harden and newly-acquired point guard Chris Paul have been recruiting George to Houston. If they can convince him to sign a long-term deal with the Rockets, Houston will have a lethal “Big Three.”

James Harden and Chris Paul have already started recruiting Paul George to Houston, reports @WindhorstESPN. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 28, 2017

Last season with the Pacers, George put together an impressive all-around season. He ended up averaging 23.7 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. George knocked down 46.1 percent of his shots from the floor and connected on 39.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

George would be a perfect fit alongside Harden and Paul. He would bring a top-notch scoring ability while also improving the team on the defensive side of the court as well. Houston is hoping to contend with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference, but they will need to lockdown defenders in order to do so.

REPORT: The Rockets are going 'all out' to land Paul George. Clint Capela would need to be in talks. (ESPN) #NBA pic.twitter.com/O8JszGjwVx — ProCity Hoops™ (@ProCityHoops) June 28, 2017

Whether George would stay with the Rockets long-term or not is the real question. Playing alongside two legitimate superstars like Harden and Paul would be an attractive option for George, even if he still favors returning home to Los Angeles for the next chapter of his career.

All of that being said, the NBA offseason is just getting started and plenty more rumors will come up in the next couple weeks. George could be traded at any time, with the Rockets being one of the most likely suitors for him. Keep an eye on the Lakers, Boston Celtics, and possibly even the San Antonio Spurs as potential landing spots for George.

Do you think Paul George would fit well with the Houston Rockets? Would a “Big Three” of Harden, Paul, and George compete in the West? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Jim Mone/AP Images]