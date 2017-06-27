WWE News: John Cena Celebrates Huge Milestone Today

John Cena is celebrating a very special day today. It was 15 years ago today that Kurt Angle stood in the ring and challenged anyone to come out and challenged anyone who thought they could go toe-to-toe with the Olympic gold medalist. Cena made his WWE debut at that moment and marched down to the ring to stand face-to-face with Angle.

John Cena meets Kurt Angle in the WWE

When Kurt Angle asked John Cena who he was and what he thought he brought to the ring to think he could challenge him, Cena ushered in a new generation. He said his name was John Cena and he brought Ruthless Aggression to the WWE before going on the attack and giving Angle all he could hope for.

John Cena wasn’t a star for a while after that. He started out in OVW, the developmental system that also produces Brock Lesnar, Shelton Benjamin, Batista, and Randy Orton, but it didn’t take long after his arrival in the WWE to make a mark. He worked as a risque rap character and then came into his own as simple “John Cena.”

Since that time, John Cena has held 16 world titles, tying him with Nature Boy Ric Flair for the most all time. He also won the United States Championship five times and has taken part in more Make-A-Wish Foundation sessions than any entertainer in history.

John Cena WWE Return

John Cena is not only celebrating the 15 years since he made his debut in the WWE but he is also preparing for his WWE return next month. John Cena took to Twitter and said that he is counting down the days to his return to the WWE ring.

John Cena noted that it is just one week until he makes his anticipated WWE return to Phoenix for the Fourth of July episode of SmackDown Live. He said that there is a lot to prepare for and a lot to celebrate, not the least of which is 15 years in the WWE. It was SmackDown where Cena made his WWE debut.

However, the future of John Cena in the WWE might not be on SmackDown Live. The WWE is advertising Cena as a “free agent” and the word is that he will get to work on both SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw and there might be a chance that Raw is where his home will end up being.

[Featured Image by WWE]