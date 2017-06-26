Backstage News On What Brand John Cena Will Choose When Returning

On July 4, John Cena is scheduled to return after a two-month absence. The last time the WWE Universe saw John Cena, he joined his fiancee, Nikki Bella, to compete against The Miz and Maryse. Not only did Cena and Bella win, but Cena proposed to Bella in front of over 75,000 fans in attendance.

Since losing the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, Cena has not been heavily involved in any main event storylines. In fact, the last time Cena won the WWE Championship before defeating AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble was defeating Alberto Del Rio, Bray Wyatt, Cesaro, Kane, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Sheamus in a ladder match at the 2014 Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Despite the importance of the separate Raw and SmackDown Live brands, Cena will be returning as a “free agent,” having the opportunity to compete for either brand. Upon his returning on Independence Day, fans should know where his loyalty lies.

Based on scheduled appearances, Cena is booked to remain on the blue brand following July 4, according to F4WOnline. It is interesting to see where his direction is from there, since their are currently a few theories.

One theory is that the long-awaited match against Roman Reigns is going to occur in order to boost interest for SummerSlam. However, it will be difficult to book this match if the competitors are on separate brands. Moreover, there are other theories swarming that Reigns vs. Cena will be saved for WrestleMania 34.

Another theory is that he will face Jinder Mahal, which would significantly help Mahal’s lackluster run as WWE Champion. Although he has been feuding with the former champion, Randy Orton, he still has mainly been booked in the middle of SmackDown Live, and did not even main event at Money in the Bank.

A win against Cena by Mahal would certainly help boost his credibility. However, having Cena break the record against Mahal may not have a triumphant feel than defeating a bigger star for it, similar to defeating AJ Styles to tie the record.

Regardless of what happens, it looks like Cena will remain on SmackDown Live. This is a good decision, seeing how he has spent a large amount of his time being a celebrity outside of WWE, and the brand still needs some main event star power.

[Featured Image By WWE]