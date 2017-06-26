WWE News: Watch The Big Show's Most Humiliating Moment In Wrestling

The Big Show has been in the WWE for almost two decades now, and he will be wrapping up his professional wrestling career over the next year. Big Show appeared on the Chris Jericho podcast Talk Is Jericho and talked about some of the bigger moments of his career. When Jericho asked Big Show about his worst moment ever in the WWE, the giant had one clear winner.

According to Big Show, that moment came in 2013 when he said Vince McMahon forced him to dress up like the New Year’s Baby and dance around in a giant diaper. Big Show said there were many things he has done for wrestling that were personally horrendous, but this one is the worst for him personally.

Big Show Describes WWE New Year’s Baby Event

When describing the event, Big Show told Chris Jericho that it was very awkward, and all he could think about was a “billionaire masturbating video.” He compared it to a rich guy trying to get a big fat guy to dance for him in the most humiliating ways possible.

“You can imagine Vince in some dark room looking at it on a big screen, like, ‘Yeah, now s**t in the diaper, you fat b*****d! S**t in the diaper! That’s it!’ It was just so uncomfortable.”

When it comes to why Vince McMahon seemed so intent on humiliating Big Show with that segment, he said that it might have been because he had gotten too fat and out of shape. Big Show said that he thinks that McMahon was trying to do this to convince Big Show that he needed to lose some weight.

Big Show then admitted that the moment in the diaper worked. It embarrassed him so bad that he started to get in better shape again. While it was humiliating, Big Show said that it was insane and brilliant of McMahon, if that was actually his purpose with the sketch.

Big Show Now In Best Shape Of WWE Career

This year, Big Show has actually gotten into the best shape of his career. However, this year it was for his own reasons. He was supposed to wrestle Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33, but Shaq ended up pulling out. When watching the Big Show New Year’s Baby video, it is funny to hear him calling Shaq out of shape when talking about their failed match this year.

“Maybe he doesn’t want to put on spandex and show the entire world that Shaquille O’Neal, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, looks like Jabba the Hutt.”

The Big Show has said that he is retiring from the WWE when his contract expires next year. His WWE contract expires in February of 2018, and he said that WrestleMania 33 was his final appearance at the giant WWE megaevent.

At the moment, The Big Show was most recently involved in an angle on Monday Night Raw surrounding the heel turn by Big Cass on Enzo Amore. He finished his part of the WWE angle by telling general manager Kurt Angle that he might be better off wrestling somewhere else before walking out.

[Featured Image by WWE]