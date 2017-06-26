iOS 11 Beta 2’s Do Not Disturb While Driving May Be The Most Important Feature Yet, Here’s Why

Apple’s iOS 11 Beta 2 brings along one of the most desired features of the upcoming software update. The Do Not Disturb While Driving mode is finally live and can be used to try and curb the increasing traffic accidents caused by drivers being on their phones.

The number of phone related road accidents have been on the rise annually. People can’t seem to fix their eyes on the road without being interrupted by a phone call or a notification. Android app makers had already developed applications that would help combat the issue, but the unfortunate part is that these apps are limited to the Android platform.

Other apps have tried to work around the issue but it seems Apple has hit the nail on the head. Their Do Not Disturb While Driving feature does not only disables calls and texts while driving but it can actually sense when you get into a car and start functioning as required.

DND Mode Protects You From Being Distracted

According to TechCrunch, one of the benefits of the feature is that there will be no need to respond to calls or texts. This is because you will not be able to see them in the first place. You will, however, be able to listen to your favorite music as you drive.

The other benefit is that as much as you are on the road and do not want any interruptions, your loved ones will also be at peace. This is because the DND mode, when activated, can send an auto response to let them know that you are driving.

How To Enable Do Not Disturb While Driving Mode?

Gadget Hacks states that there are three ways through which the DND Mode can be activated. There is a dedicated Do Not Disturb tab in the iPhone’s settings, and you can activate the DNDWD mode through there. You will find that there are three modes: Automatic, When Connected to Car Bluetooth, and Manually.

If you want to let the DND feature have free reign then you better go for the automatic mode and it will always activate itself whenever it senses that you are driving. This of course is not without setbacks since the DND feature is not able to tell if you are in a car or not and might at times function when it is not needed.

To avoid this confusion then you can choose to have the feature activated when your phone is connected to your car’s Bluetooth system. For those who do not have a Bluetooth system, it would be better to operate the good old fashioned way. Simply toggle it on or off when need be.

When is It Coming Out To The Public?

The Do Not Disturb While Driving mode, which is in iOS 11 Beta 2, is still available only to developers. It will be fully available when the full iOS 11 is released in September 2017, but those who cannot wait until then can wait for the Public Beta that might be coming out at the end of June.

[Featured Image by Apple]