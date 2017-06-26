Becky Lynch Expects To Have Huge Match At Next Year’s ‘Royal Rumble’ PPV

This year, WWE had the first Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Last October, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks had the first Women’s Hell in a Cell Match as well. The Women’s Roster continues to take huge steps in presenting the division as the attraction it deserves to be. If WWE officials are serious about making the Women’s division as important as the men, it’s necessary to give them the same opportunities in WWE.

With the recent leaps of the women on WWE programming, it’s only a matter of time before WWE officials give them the chance to have another concept like the Royal Rumble sooner rather than later. Becky Lynch recently did an interview with Amarillo and is expecting to be part of a Women’s Royal Rumble in the near future. The Lass Kicker had the following to say about making history in the Women’s division against soon.

“I think there’ll definitely be a time where the women get their own Royal Rumble. When you look at the fact that in July there is the Mae Young Classic taking place between 32 women. Then you have the women in NXT and the women on both brands. I think it’s a year or two away from having our own Royal Rumble, then maybe our tag titles. The sky is the limit.”

On paper, a Women’s Royal Rumble match would be extremely interesting. The idea of both brands putting their best women in the match along the best that NXT has to offer will make an extremely exciting match to see someday. It’s been reported that Philadelphia will be hosting the WWE Royal Rumble PPV next year. It is not confirmed yet, but it’s likely that the city could host the first Women’s Royal Rumble match in history.

With WWE officials booking a Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year, it’s truly only a matter of time before the division is given another opportunity like this. The idea of the Raw or SmackDown Live’s Women’s Title would determine the No. 1 Contender for Wrestlemania adds a lot of prestige to the title but also presents the Women’s division to be just as important to the card on the grandest stage of them all.

The WWE Universe will be excited to see something like a Women’s Royal Rumble Match. There could be a little stigma surrounding the match for the first year. Eventually, the norm should be for there to be a Men’s and Women’s division match for every concept in WWE today. Not only will that push the Women’s division to be as important as it deserves to be, but it will also make the division as fun and exciting as it should be.