Update On Hall Of Presidents In Magic Kingdom At WDW – New Opening Date And Will The Other Donald Speak?

Fans of Walt Disney World have been waiting to see exactly what was going to happen to the Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom, and now, they’ll have to wait a bit longer. It is originally scheduled to reopen this upcoming week, but there has been a great concern as it appeared as if Donald Trump was not working the company to get it going, but now, there is a new reopening date and an update on whether the president is going to say a few words.

The Hall of Presidents is a historical attraction at Magic Kingdom which takes guests through the lineage of time in America. The attraction closed back on January 17 of this year and was set to reopen on June 29 as said on the official website of Walt Disney World, but there have been major issues with time scheduling.

There have been some conflicting stories as to whether Donald Trump’s audio-animatronic figure would have a speaking role or not. Disney has said in the past couple of months that they were having trouble scheduling time for him to record his lines while others have said that he wouldn’t speak at all.

According to My News 13, Donald Trump is going to be in the Hall of Presidents and there is now a better idea of when the attraction will reopen.

Jacquee Wahler, vice president of communications for Disney, says that Donald Trump will speak when the attraction reopens. She went on to say that there would be nothing done differently with Trump than was done with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and others.

“The same thing that we’ve done with other presidents, is the same plan we have for President Trump.”

Once it was realized that the original reopening date of June 29 was not going to be met, it was then expected the attraction would open up right after the Fourth of July. Cast Members standing outside of the Hall of Presidents have simply been telling guests that the attraction will open “later this summer” and “later this year.”

When asked about the new opening date, Wahler simply replied with “late 2017.”

So, there is no specific date for the Hall of Presidents to reopen, but now, those wishing to check it out this summer may have to plan another trip.

Donald Trump is the President of the United States of America and he is going to be in the Hall of Presidents attraction in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World will have the new audio-animatronic in place and working by sometime later this year, but an exact date is not yet known. All that fans now know is that the reopening of the show is delayed, but things are moving along Disney will update further as the schedule is updated.

[Featured Image by The Walt Disney Company]