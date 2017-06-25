WWE News: Seth Rollins Battles Jinder Mahal In World Championship Match & Rusev Returns At WWE Vancouver Event

On Saturday night, the WWE superstars from mostly SmackDown Live were in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a live show. While the majority of the matches featured roster members from WWE’s “blue brand,” there was also a special guest appearance by Raw‘s very own Seth Rollins. “The Kingslayer” was on hand to fill in for the main event WWE World Championship match as he would battle “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal. He would also have to content with The Singh Brothers. Would Rollins claim the WWE Championship after being allowed to fight in the “land of opportunity” Saturday night?

According to TopRopePress, the main event match was originally supposed to feature “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura facing Jinder Mahal for the WWE World Championship. However, Nakamura was not at the WWE Vancouver event, so instead, fans got to see a rarity. A member of the Monday Night Raw roster filled in with Seth Rollins getting to challenge for the SmackDown roster’s top prize. The match would, unfortunately, end in a disqualification as Mahal’s sidekicks, The Singh Brothers, would involve themselves in the bout. That led to Rollins going on a bit of a rampage to gain some retribution.

The recently-announced WWE 2K18 cover star ended up taking out his frustrations on The Singh Brothers. With a table set up in the ring, he cleared Mahal’s helpers out of there. As Mahal tried to come over for an attack, Rollins was ready. A kick to the gut allowed “The Architect” to set up Mahal in position, and after looking to the crowd, Rollins power-bombed his opponent through the table to send the fans into a frenzy. A fan provided video on their Twitter account recorded at the event, showing Rollins getting his revenge.

In other action, many of the SmackDown roster’s stars were on hand, including the WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Naomi and the United States Champion Kevin Owens. Naomi teamed up with Becky Lynch in a match where they defeated Tamina Snuka and Carmella just days before three of them will participate in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder rematch.

Kevin Owens had to defend the U.S. title in a triple threat, with Sami Zayn as one opponent and Rusev showing up to become the third. Owens managed to retain and lives to fight another day, but the appearance of Rusev will lead to rumors of him surfacing during Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live episode.

Rusev had recently been involved in a story where he was demanding a World Championship shot at Money in the Bank. However, that storyline seemed to be swept away, and now Rusev may be a part of the U.S. title picture. Will he feud with Sami Zayn or AJ Styles possibly or will WWE send him in a different direction?

The WWE SmackDown tag team champs, The Usos, were involved in a Triple Threat match to defend their titles. They came up on the winning side of things against The New Day and the team of Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Could this be a preview of a future match, or was it merely a way to include both teams in the latest live match card?

Other WWE match results from the Vancouver show included Luke Harper defeating Aiden English, and Natalya defeating Charlotte, and Baron Corbin getting a win against Tye Dillinger. There was also an eight-man tag match in which the team of Mojo Rawley, Sin Cara, and American Alpha grabbed a victory against The Ascension, Primo, and Erick Rowan.

As far as Seth Rollins’ appearance at the latest SmackDown show, it’s reported by Sportskeeda that these sorts of “crossovers” will be more likely in the summer months. The reasoning will be for the superstars to work towards promoting the upcoming SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view which will feature both of the brands. Keep in mind that John Cena is also a “free agent” which could lead to an interesting match for him at the summer spectacle.

