Anonymous Hacktivist Group: NASA Is About To Announce Discovery Of Technologically Advanced Alien Life

The hacker collective Anonymous claims it has evidence that NASA is about to announce the discovery of intelligent and technologically advanced alien life. In a new message posted to their website, Anonymous claims that based on the evidence of a number of new discoveries by the U.S. space agency and comments by a senior NASA spokesperson during a recent congressional hearing titled “Advances in the Search for Life,” it is clear that NASA is preparing the world for an imminent and shocking UFO and alien disclosure statement.

The congressional hearing that Anonymous was referring to involved Professor Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. Last April, Professor Zurbuchen told the congressional committee on American Science, Space, and Technology that based on recent advances in the search for extraterrestrial life, NASA was very close to discovering evidence of alien life. Zurbuchen cited the discovery of hydrogen on Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons. He also cited new data obtained from the oceans of Jupiter’s moon, Europa, by the Hubble team. He said that following the latest advances, humanity was on the verge of major breakthroughs in the search for extraterrestrial life.

“Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life, we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented, discoveries in history,” Zurbuchen said during the hearing of the committee on American Science, Space, and Technology.

“Our civilization is on the verge of discovering evidence of alien life in the cosmos.”

After citing Professor Zurbuchen’s statements at the congressional hearing, Anonymous went on to cite other alleged evidence, including recent comments by NASA astronauts and other experts who asserted that mankind was on the verge of discovering intelligent alien life. The group also cited an alleged recent increase in the incidence of alien and UFO sightings from across the world, and concluded that “something is going on in the skies above.”

The hacktivist group warned viewers not to mistake Zurburchen’s words as being in reference to mere microbial alien life forms. According to Anonymous, NASA and the government are preparing the public for a disclosure statement that admits the existence of technological alien civilizations, some of which have sent UFO spaceships to Earth.

Wow, 219 potential new planets! @NASAKepler data shows us that most stars are home to at least one planet…Are we alone? https://t.co/IW5PKEU39F — Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) June 19, 2017

“Could there be a UFO war going on over the skies of Earth in space? Are there spaceships all around earth involving extraterrestrials from other worlds? The evidence sure seems to imply that something is going on in the skies above,” Anonymous said in comments posted to the group’s website. “It would cost a lot for spaceships and a continuous flow of taxes and black budget dollars… could imply a rational that there is more than meets the eye and or that of public knowledge.”

Alienshttps://t.co/qIgGdhvOno — SPCoulson (@SPCoulson) June 25, 2017

'Something is going on': NASA is poised to announce discovery of aliens – #Anonymous Hacking group (VIDEO) https://t.co/ohl88AiHqs pic.twitter.com/Ietw7bgSJi — RT (@RT_com) June 25, 2017

However, skeptics have dismissed Anonymous’ latest video statement as mere conspiracy theory speculation, saying there is no reason to believe that NASA or the U.S. government is aware of the existence of scientific and technological civilizations built by intelligent alien races. There is also no reason to believe that the U.S. government and NASA are preparing the public for a shocking disclosure statement.

The statement by Anonymous comes after NASA announced it has discovered 219 “potential new worlds” in faraway alien solar systems and that 10 of them are rocky Earth-like planets in the “Goldilocks” zones of the alien star systems.

The “Goldilocks” zone of a star system is the area around the orbit of the star where it is not too cold or too hot for Earth-like life forms to exist.

Anonymous is known worldwide for its hacking activism which has involved cyber campaigns against various groups, including homophobic religious groups such as Westboro Baptist Church, President Donald Trump, and terrorist groups such as ISIS.

