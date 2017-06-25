LaVar Ball Might Appear On WWE’s ‘Monday Night Raw,’ Will He Get Booed Again?

LaVar Ball, the over-confident stage dad of Lonzo Ball, might make an appearance on WWE’s signature program, Monday Night Raw.

Recent reports revealed that the 48-year-old Ball is currently in negotiations with the WWE to make a special appearance on the June 26th episode of Monday Night Raw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

During LaVar’s livestream at the NBA Draft, an observant Redditor picked up Balls’ discussion about the possible WWE appearance and the exposure it would bring to his Big Baller Brand.

In the video, a man can be heard convincing Ball to do WWE. LaVar responded positively, adding that he needs to discuss “strategy” first. The basketball enthusiast also bluntly said that he is not interested in going to SmackDown because he wants to experience the “real deal” by being on the big show.

With LaVar’s rumored WWE appearance, many are wondering what exactly he would do in the show. Pro Wrestling Sheet suggested in their report that the WWE could make use of Ball to interact with Titus O’Neil, who is currently promoting his Titus Brand on the show. This would give Ball’s Big Baller Brand more exposure.

LaVar Ball and the WWE have yet to confirm the rumored guest appearance.

LaVar Ball’s rumored appearance in the WWE also fueled anticipation on whether or not he will get booed by the crowd just like what he experienced during the 2017 NBA Draft.

It can be recalled that during Lonzo Ball’s big night in the NBA Draft, LaVar was booed by the crowd at Barclays Center. Despite the negative reactions by the audience, LaVar doesn’t seem bothered by it and even responded in his typical cocky way — throwing his Big Baller Brand hat in the crowd.

LaVar Ball getting booed out of the arena and threw his BBB hat in the air ????

It has begun. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/Tr1vlf5oEH — Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) June 23, 2017

Meanwhile, LaVar Ball continues with his overrated remarks about his son Lonzo, who recently got drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Prior to the NBA Draft results on Thursday, Ball has always been confident that his son will make it to his desired team, the L.A. Lakers.

And now that he actually did, LaVar is more assured than ever.

“I’m tryin’ to tell you. I knew this was happenin’ before it was happenin’!”‘

He also adds more pressure to the young Ball, making guarantees that his son will take the team to the playoffs in his first year.

“Lonzo Ball is gonna take the Lakers to the playoffs his first year. Come see me when he does. I’ll have another hat on that say ‘I told you so.'”

[Featured Image by Jae C. Hong/AP Images]