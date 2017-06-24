Huge Backstage News Regarding Brock Lesnar’s Future As Universal Champion

At Wrestlemania 33, Brock Lesnar defeated Bill Goldberg and became the WWE Universal Champion. After the event, The Beast Incarnate would tease a feud with Braun Strowman and then disappear from WWE TV for over two months. That was exactly what the WWE Universe feared when he won the title because WWE fans didn’t want to see Lesnar take the WWE Universal Championship away from the rest of Raw’s roster.

With less than two weeks to go before WWE Great Balls of Fire, Brock Lesnar will have his first title defense against Samoa Joe. The WWE Universe is very excited to see these two heavyweights fight, but the result of the match is predictable. It would be a huge twist if WWE officials decided to give Samoa Joe the title. WWE fans are going into the match fully expecting Brock Lesnar to walk out with the Universal Championship.

Over the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation about WWE officials moving the inevitable rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to WWE Summerslam instead of Wrestlemania 34. However, it’s still being rumored that Braun Strowman will receive a title shot at ‘Summerslam.’ There are many different ways to book the card, but WWE officials need to decide how much longer Brock Lesnar will hold his title.

It’s now being reported that WWE officials are looking to use Brock Lesnar a lot more on WWE television in order to boost declining ratings. For that reason, he could retain the Universal Championship through this summer and be featured a lot more on Raw. There are also several potential matches that Lesnar could have with a plethora of different challengers such as Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, and many others.

WWE fans would have mixed feelings about Roman Reigns becoming the WWE Universal Champion. There would be a lot of excitement about the title being back on Raw every week, but a title reign for Reigns would not be a popular decision. Most of the previous names that may face Lesnar later this year have already been in a feud with Roman Reigns or been beaten by him at some point. Those feuds are fresh with Brock Lesnar.

On paper, WWE officials could go either way since the goal is simply to improve television ratings soon. The matches at ‘Great Balls of Fire’ will reveal the final plans for what WWE officials are planning for the WWE Summerslam card. However, Brock Lesnar’s future as the WWE Universal Champion is up in the air. There is a good chance he could lose the title over the summer, but that’s still roughly two months away from now.

